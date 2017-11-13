Police Round Up 50 Landguards From Accra

DCOP George Alex Mensah

The Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended 50 men suspected to be land guards operating in the region.

According to DCOP George Alex Mensah, the regional commander the suspects were arrested in areas like Ngleshie Amanfrom, Ofankor-Obimpe, Ashiyie, Quartey Papafio, Adjen Kotoku, Oyarifa, Asalaja, Mayera, Tuba, East Airport and Ayi Mensah.

Addressing the media, DCOP Mensah said the operation was part of the command’s measures to clamp down on land guard activities in the region.

He said the land guards, between the ages of 18 and 50 years, were apprehended in a special operation.

DCOP Mensah said 21 of the suspects are on remand, while 20 are also on court bail but nine are also on police enquiry bail.

The police, through its operational exercises, were able to impound and retrieve among other things, a Toyota Corolla (private car), some military uniforms and accoutrements, a pickup vehicle, a number of Pump Action guns, machetes, Jack knives, some quantities of live and empty cartridges and motorbikes.

“These suspected land guards operated in the bushes and it was very difficult for the police to get them arrested,” DCOP Mensah averred.

He said anytime the police get information about their activities – after attacking a land owner – suspects escape through the bushes.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

([email protected])