Sub-standard Electrical Cables: GSA, Stakeholders Reach Agreement

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and stakeholders within the electrical cables industry have agreed on the way forward to curb the influx of substandard electrical products on the market.

Over the past week the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) has publicly expressed misgivings about a GSA market survey report, which indicates that 70% of electrical cables on the market are substandard.

To discuss GEDA’s concernsas well as other related matters, a meeting was held at GSA's head office in Accra on Friday. Stakeholders who participated in the meeting include, GEDA, the local electrical cable manufacturers, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Energy Commission and the Ministry of Trade.

As part of measures to curb the menace, the Authority will publish the list of registered importers and approved brands of electrical cables on its website ( www.gsa.gov.gh/ ). This information will serve as a useful reference guide to consumers of the products.It’s alsoproposed that GSA should immediatelybegin to issue import certification for electrical goods, and extend this toother high risk goods.

Other recommendations discussed include, “stronger collaboration of all stakeholders at the ports and other entry points; the entry points for electrical cables and other high risk goods should be restricted for effective control, and surveillance should be sustained to rid the market of substandard products”.

Mr Clifford Frimpong, GSA Director of Testing, set the ball rolling with a power point presentation, which explained the methodology and results of the recent market survey undertaken in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.

Open and frank discussions followed immediately after his presentation. All present were given an opportunity to make contributions.

On his part, Prof Alex Dodoo, GSA Director-General announced that the Agency is adopting a “new approach” to its strategic plan, one which will increase the focus on stakeholder engagement and public consultation. This, he said will be supported by sustained market surveillance.

Mr Joseph Obeng, GEDA President expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and commended GSA for the initiative. He assured the meeting of his Association’s total cooperation at all times.

The representative of NexansKabelmetalGh. Ltdwho spoke on behalf of the local manufacturers was equally happy with the outcome of the meeting and pledged their cooperation.

The Customs Division of the GRA representative, appealed to the stakeholders to “walk the talk, and not behave like in the past, when they reneged on their promises”.

Ending the meeting, Prof. Dodoo noted: “Our mission is to protect consumers, facilitate trade and promote industrialisation through Standardization, Metrology and Conformity Assessment”.

“To achieve this, we need your support and that of the public as well. I wish to assure you that our doors are open, let’s keep talking”, he said.