Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
For Startups, Here Are 3 Things You Can Take Advantage Of At Social Media Week, Accra
Dear Startup,
We love your enthusiasm and respect your hustle. We appreciate your daring spirit and commend your resolution to take this path. You’ve made it this far, learned a lot; from taking decisions to chasing after clients and then making sure your end product always meets the mark.
However, the journey is long and you’ll need all the help you can get along the way. You’ll need the tried and tested advice of experts, the shortcuts that get the work done faster and easier as well as network with potential customers, clients and even investors. You therefore need to be at the Social Media Week, Accra. If you need further convincing, here you go;
Hope this finds you well and very helpful. As we move to a digital world, your survival or growth is online and nothing defines the Ghanaian online experience than Social Media where news breaks with the speed of light and good news become a communal celebration. Take advantage of the opportunity to learn from people who have gone through the mill and understand where you are coming from.
PS: Don’t miss 11th to 15th September for anything. It promises to be fun and insightful.
From Echo Team
