modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Eintracht eyeing Kevin-Prince Boateng

AFP
30 minutes ago | Africa
Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed they are interested in signing Ghana international midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng following his hasty exit from Spanish side Las Palmas. By BERND THISSEN (DPA/AFP/File)
Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed they are interested in signing Ghana international midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng following his hasty exit from Spanish side Las Palmas. By BERND THISSEN (DPA/AFP/File)

Berlin (AFP) - Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed they are interested in signing Ghana international midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng following his hasty exit from Spanish side Las Palmas.

"I can confirm we are busy with the name Kevin-Prince Boateng and are working on it," said Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac, 45, who played alongside Boateng at Hertha Berlin more than 10 years ago.

Frankfurt are hunting for a replacement for Mexican attacking midfielder Marco Fabian, who is out for two months with a back injury.

"We have lost Fabian and we're looking what is on the market," added Kovac.

"I know Boateng, you just have to look at where he has played for the last few years.

"There is no need to talk about his footballing qualities."

Berlin-born Boateng, 30, has played for top level European clubs Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan and Schalke 04 during his career.

Despite having signed a contract extension with Las Palmas at the end of last season, Boateng suddenly quit the Gran Canaria team due to personal reasons on Wednesday.

"I have taken the decision as a father and a husband, not as a player," he said in a press conference.

Boateng's partner and son live in Milan, while he has another child from a previous relationship in Duesseldorf, which is around 250km (155 miles) from Frankfurt.

Kovac brushed off any concerns that Boateng comes with a bad-boy reputation, having been suspended at Schalke in 2015 for his 'disruptive' influence.

Boateng was also sent home from the 2014 World Cup by Ghana after a fall out with the Black Stars' management and has a history of knee problems.

"Unfortunately, too many people judge people they don't even know -- I know him," said Kovac.

On Boateng's fitness, Kovac added: "Kevin played 28 games last season, therefore he is a player who will, and can, put in 25,30 games in a season."

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Africa

TOP STORIES

Tension in Kumasi as Abudus, Andanis clash at Alabar

49 minutes ago

Collapsed banks: Labour Minister to meet GCB over workers’ fate

5 hours ago

quot-img-1I believe we are on an irreversible trend toward more freedom and democracy - but that could change.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38264.3870
Euro5.13055.1328
Pound Sterling5.63695.6430
Swiss Franc4.49624.5000
Canadian Dollar3.45083.4531
S/African Rand0.33200.3321
Australian Dollar3.45373.4586
body-container-line