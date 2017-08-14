TOP STORIES
It's all texting, emailing and messaging these days, but nothing is better than holding the telefon in the hand and talking to a friendBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Access Bank ‘Abusua Akyɛdeɛ’ Promo Draws First Batch Of Winners
The industry first family promotion, “AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ”by Access Bank has held its first mini draw at the Bank’s Osu Oxford Street branch to reveal the first batch of winners.
The KONYAH FAMILYemerged as winner of the Group draw, taking away an all-expense paid holiday package whiles Front View Enterprise and Brave World Cons Limitedcame tops in the SME draw with key man insurance reward worth over GHs 50,000.
Other groups and SME customers also received free shopping spree packages and educational scholarships worth thousands of cedis as well as desktop computers, fire proof safes, money counting machines and many more exciting prizes. The draw was supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA).
Hundreds of promo participants will also receive free automatic Life Insurance cover and free airtime as rewards for saving in the ongoing promo.
Revealing the winners, the Divisional Head of Retail Bankingat Access Bank, Mr. Stephen Abban mentioned that the “AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ” promo has been well received by customers and the general public considering that it is the first of its kind in the industry.
He added: “This is designed to encourage family savings and reward our customers who embark on this journey. The strides gained over a month since launching only indicates that with the right education and incentive people will cultivate the habit of savings and secure their financial future.”
He added that with the Bank’s unique and flexible bouquet of savings products which caters for everyone in the family, the Bank is confident that its customers are getting more value from maintaining a banking relationship with them.
In attendance at the draw wereEkowIncoom – Head, Business Promotions at the NLA, our partners from Ghana Life, Wapic Insurance as well as some of the Bank’s cherished customers.
Since launching the promo in July, Access Bank has embarked on various activations throughout the country to sensitize the public on the need to secure their tomorrow by developing a healthy savings habit.
Preceding the first mini draw, staff of the Bank embarked on a massive road showthrough the principal streets of Accra including Tudu, Circle, Nima, 37 vehicle station and the Osu Oxford Street.
The ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ savings promotion, which will run till December 2017, is a two pronged campaign focused on family and group savings on one hand and on the other, SMEs and micro businesses.
A group of customers (new and existing) must come together to create a group of at least 2 friends or family members/relativesand maintain a group balance of GHs500 or more to qualify to win. Groups must keep depositing to increase their chances of winning any of the prizes on offer
SME Customers will get the opportunity to qualify for any of the 4 monthly and 2 mega draws in the promoby maintaining a minimum deposit of GHs1,000 or more in their Access Bank business account and also when they refer their suppliers and distributorsto open an account with the Bank.
Under the campaign theme “Save today, take tomorrow”, the promo will reward over 5,000 of the Bank’s existing and new customers.
The promo is in partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the Caritas platform, Auto Plaza, Wapic Insurance and Ghana Life.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance