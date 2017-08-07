TOP STORIES
Is Age Really Just A Number?
Age is just a number, you find people say that all the time, but why would someone bring down heavens just to hide their age from friends and co-workers? I have at some point in my life lied about my age with much ease without having to think about why I should do that. I think this act is becoming normal among humans and we find nothing wrong with it. Yes nobody will beat you or arrest you for lying about your age but the question is can you really cheat Mother Nature? Many find it offensive to be called old, the very mention of their age reminds them of how close they are to death and unqualified for certain activities in life. We mostly lie about our age to feel good about ourselves. We want to receive the flattering comments about our beauty and exuberance just to affirm the illusion surrounding our age, but believe me or not old age is a reality, it is a transition and everyone barring any circumstances like death would pass through one way or another.
Sometimes we lie about our age to enjoy certain opportunities we would never be entitled with our real age. I remember the times when I browsed through some essay contests online and the only thing that got me pissed off was the age restraint that the eligibility of the contest gave its participants. It made me want to lie about my age just to get into the contest. At work, one may lie about their age to compete with others for promotion. Why would I be denied promotion just because of my age? This goes to beg the question whether age is just a number.
Some people don’t want to grow old; they want to be young forever just like me. I have heard stories about dissolved marriages that were as a result of one of the spouses lying about their age. It sums up why people are obsessed with their age. It is unfortunate people would give up on their love because of matters relating to age, It sounds trivial but it is a big deal for others.
Truth is we must begin to accept who we are and enjoy the moment while we live. Living under false pretences may not be the best of choices in life, Age may just be a number but it represents a lot in life. A lie about your age today may lead to another lie and very soon you would forget who you are. Some things are worth facing and age is no exception. Believe me or not when you are 50, you cannot do some of the things you use to do at 16, and lying about your age will not change that. Maybe we should start being realistic, after all life is worth celebrating. We can never run away from our age, it always one step ahead of us. That is the bitter truth. I am beginning to reconsider the popular cliché that age is just a number. No! It goes beyond that and that is why many people hate living with their age.
