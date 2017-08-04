TOP STORIES
I love you" begins by I, but it ends up by you. ("Je t'aime" commence par Je, - Mais il finit par toi.)By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Keshe Foundation Invests US$15million in Scientific Technology
The Founder of Keshe Foundation, Mehran Tavakoli Keshe has hinted plans of investing 15million dollars in scientific technology by way of building the first Space Launch Pad in Afric a that will change Ghana and the world.
Speaking at a conference in Accra, he indicated that the Foundation, which is an independent, non-profit and non-religious organization aims to develop new scientific knowledge, new technologies and new solutions to major global problems like famine, water shortage, lack of electrical power supply, climate change and disease through the use of specially developed plasma reactors which will also give humanity the ability to travel in deep space.
Engineer Mehran Tavakoli Keshe noted that the investment total of $15million will consist of an Administration block, Healthcare facility (Clinic), Factory, Research Centre and the first African Flight launch pad.
“One of our biggest tasks is to open a research center in Ghana which is the next step to have scientists to keep new technologies developed by the Foundation,” he stated.
He proposed the use of MaGravs, Nanomaterials, GANS, Liquid Plasma, Field Plasma and other Plasma technologies as a new dawn for humanity to progress and work in harmony with the Universe.
According to him, conventional technology applications are wasteful, damaging and cause pollution to the planet and all living beings.
“Plasma Science provides solutions and improves existing methods and use of resources in all aspects that touch the lives of all beings,” he maintained.
Engineer Mehran Tavakoli Keshe noted that the application of Plasma Science in the form of specially developed Plasma reactors and other devices, will give humanity the real freedom to travel in deep space.
He intimated that Plasma Science exists throughout the whole Universe adding that it is here and it belongs to you.
“Our knowledge, research and development regarding the Plasma structure has progressed to the point of enabling everyone to participate in the process,” he posited.
The Founder stressed that the new process of decontamination can bring about new opportunities to convert the radioactive materials to useful and applicable materials, which can be used for scientific development, agricultural use, and energy production for conversion of matters.
Engineer Mehran Tavakoli Keshe emphasised that the new plasma technology has the potential to completely revolutionize agricultural practices, enhance environmental health and healthy living for both producers and consumers, and virtually eliminate external inputs in agricultural systems across the world.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance