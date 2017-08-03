modernghana logo

5 arrested for dumping refuse at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

CitiFMonline
55 minutes ago | Headlines

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)  has arrested five for dumping refuse at unauthorized places at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area which is contrary to section 56(a) and (b) of Act 851, Public Health Act (2012).

The 5 persons are Ibrahim Mustapha, Ishmael Yartey, Kwabena Owusu, Mustapha Buhari and Ama Galley.

Briefing the media, the Head of the AMA's Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Moses Abor said, the five were taken to the Nima Police where they were cautioned to desist from such acts.

The AMA has in recent times rolled out a number of measures to actualize the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

21 offenders had earlier been prosecuted at the Abeka Magistrate Motor and Sanitation court of the AMA for committing such offence at Lapaz and Achimota.

The Abeka Sanitation and Motor Magistrate court fined 21 GHc720 each or default serve a six months imprisonment each for dumping refuse at unauthorized places on the Lapaz section of the N1 Highway contrary to section 56(a) and (b) of Act 851, Public Health Act (2012).


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

