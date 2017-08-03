TOP STORIES
"you aren't judged for what you did.... But for the kind of person you are.."By: saharla badri
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
MTN Ghana Honoured Best Customer Service Delivery
MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunication service provider, has for the fourth consecutive time, been awarded the Customer Experience Award at the recently organised Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA).
For the second consecutive time, MTN was also adjudged the Customer Service Team of the Year, along with eight other prestigious awards.
The awards are in recognition of MTN’s strategic focus of delivering excellent customer service.
Receiving the awards, the Customer Relations Executive of MTN, Jemima Kotei Walsh, said, “MTN Ghana is keen on elevating Customer Experience and Customer Service; our focus is to ensure all customer needs are resolved professionally and in record time to delight the customer. In order to achieve this, MTN makes sure our staff are well trained and equipped to serve our customers pleasantly at all times.”
Jemima added that she is particularly delighted and humbled by what they have been able to achieve as a team.
“It is a reflection of the incredible team effort by a unique set of talented individuals who continue to perform and set the industry standard. Customers are the reason why we are in business and our mission is to make our customers’ lives a whole lot brighter. As such MTN will continue to find innovative ways to serve, celebrate and reward our customers” she concluded.
Over the years, MTN has instituted various initiatives aimed at creating a distinct customer experience.
Some of the initiatives are the MTN Y’ello Soirees, several of which are held annually in selected regions to deepen MTN’s relationship with key customers.
Additionally, on Valentine’s Day walk-in customers who visit any MTN branch across the country receive special MTN Branded chocolates, and there are Special Day celebrations such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Yuletide giveaways and birthday rewards.
The Customer Service Team also embarks on regular branch audits to ensure service standardization and excellence across all touch points nationwide.
MTN Ghana pledges its continuous focus on providing exceptional Customer Service and seeks to be the benchmark for exceptional service delivery in Ghana and beyond.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance