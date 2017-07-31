TOP STORIES
Civil Servants Working At Parliament Also Enjoy Protection From Arrest—MP Claims
It has emerged that civil servants working at parliament house have immunity safeguarding them from being arrested by security agencies on their way to or from parliament like the two hundred seventy-five parliamentarians.
“No civil or criminal process coming from any court or police or the parliament shall be set on or executed in relation to Mr. Speaker or a member or the clerk to parliament while on way attending to or returning from any proceedings of parliament”, lawmaker for South Dayi, Hon. Rockson-Nelson Defeampkor revealed.
Ghanaian parliamentarians have protection to resist arrest under any criminal charges pressed against them unless parliament through the Speaker is informed of the charges.
“The constitution is very clear so it is not only MPs who are protected from being arrested”, the National Democratic Congress lawmaker further explained diffusing claims lawmakers are different species before the law.
“It is presumed that the police in their everyday operations cannot frustrate persons [MPs] in the course of conducting investigations and that is not entirely true. …Others including the Speaker and clerks too cannot be obstructed on the same way” he educated on Joy FM’s Newsfile.
This comes at the time where colleague lawmaker of Yapei-Kusawgu and former Deputy Minister of Energy, Hon. John Jinapor’s home was raided by security operatives for allegedly keeping vital information concerning the controversial AMERI powee deal.
“The debate that we are waging is that under what circumstances operatives of the national security should go to conduct any search in the house without recourse to parliament”, he asked on the show.
According to him, the move is uncalled for, barbaric and condemnable which he sees no wisdom in.
