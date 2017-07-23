TOP STORIES
You are brightening, beautifuly and shining like a diamond in the skyBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Orphans Beg For Support
Some orphans at Akwatia in the Eastern Region have pleaded with government, individuals, NGOs and Philanthropists to come to their aid since they need support from all person(s) to help them grow to become responsible adults in the society.
These orphans made the plea when Rev. Dr Thomas Ofori, Pastor-in-Charge of Immanuel Methodist Church, Manchester Connecticut USA and his colleagues Church Leaders: Nana Okoda Darko I Gyaasehene of Akyem Kusi and Dominic Andoh went to do some donations to the Our faith in God foundation orphanage at Akwatia in the Denkyembuor District.
The items including bags of rice, bags of sugar, toiletries and a cash sum of $1000(GHC4000) were presented to the orphanage by Nana Okoda Darko I for and on behalf of the church.
Presenting the items, Nana Darko pleaded with all well meaning people to go the aid of orphans.
On her part, Mad. Akosua Addae owner of the orphanage expressed her gratitude to the church. She pleaded that she has a 10bedroom building under construction which she will be moving the kids from her current rented apartment to the place soon and pleaded for support to help her complete the building at a faster rate.
When asked her main source of finance, Mad. Addae said she has been taking care of the kids from her own proceeds from her small trading business but pleaded with people to come to their aid.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News