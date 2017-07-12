TOP STORIES
Nordea Capital Ltd Ghana wins best asset management company in UK
Nordea Capital Limited for the second year in a row was adjudged Best New Asset Management Company, Ghana at the recent Global Banking & Finance Review Awards organised in the UK.
An investment company licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) the company in a statement, believes it first class service is a factor for the recognition.
“We have consistently given our clients superior investment returns hinged on first class research which remains the backbone of all our investment decisions.
The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards is an awards scheme that reflects the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global financial community.
“At Nordea Capital, we believe that this award is an affirmation of excellence, spurring further innovation, best practices and competitive differentiation with unique offerings within the investment banking industry,” the statement added.
The awards since 2011 has recognised companies of all sizes which were prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world.
The Awards have evolved and grown to include those in Banking, Foreign Exchange, Insurance, Hedge Funds, Pension Funds, Compliance and Advisory.
Also, Corporate Governance, Brokerage & Exchanges, Project Finance, Binary Options, Investment Management, Technology, Asset & Wealth Management, Islamic Finance, Exchange Traded Funds, Real Estate, Corporate Social Responsibility and among other areas are considered.
