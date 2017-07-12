TOP STORIES
Express Capital now Direct Savings and Loans
Express Capital Microfinance Ltd, an indigenous second tier banking institution which was incorporated in 2012, has rebranded into Direct Savings and Loans Ltd.
The mission of Direct Savings and Loans Ltd is to become a dynamic financial service provider, creating and sustaining wealth for our clients while being committed to delivering excellent returns for our shareholders and business partners.
Its main business will be to provide banking services to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), traders and market women, salaried workers and the self-employed.
Direct Savings and Loans currently operates Five (5) different branches- Tesano, Tema, Madina, Kasoa and Accra Central- all in the Greater Accra Region.
An official event to launch the new bank will take place on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. Notable personalities including the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will grace the function.
Ahead of the official launch, the Board of Directors and Management of Direct Savings and Loans in a statement, have assured clients and potential clients to brace an all-new banking experience.
“The Board of Directors and Management of Express Capital Micro¬nance Limited would like to formally inform its customers and the general public that the company has legally changed its name to Direct Savings & Loans Limited.
“Direct Savings & Loans Limited has been granted a Savings and Loans license by the Bank of Ghana with license number 0089.”
The statement further urged existing clients to “note that all liabilities and obligations hitherto held by the entity, Express Capital Micro¬nance Limited have been entirely and unequivocally transferred to Direct Savings & Loans Limited without any alteration of the circumstances.”
