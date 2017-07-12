modernghana logo

Selewa Market sets record with Golden Tulip attendance

16 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Selewa Market keeps expanding it collaborations as its sixth exhibition at the Golden Tulip Accra Hotel last Sunday had thousands trooping in to take advantage of the discount sales.

The exhibition climaxed with a spectacular fashion show produced by the Finest Productions with His Royal Blackness, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD) who was also the master of ceremony has been the talk of the town.

It featured gorgeous Ghanaian model showcasing the latest fashion and art collection of Omama by Nayak Afrik.

Head of Business Development at Melon Concepts who organised the event, Akua Mensah said, "we introduced the fashion show segment to our pop-up markets to bring life to the various fashion and art goods on display".

She added that they are already preparing for a follow-up event dubbed the Mercedes Benz African Fashion Festival on July 29-30 which will be another collaboration with Global Ovasion.

The Republic Holiday edition of the Selewa Market exhibition was organised in collaboration with Golden Tulip Accra Hotel which had Director of Research Statistics and Information at the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Olivia Opoku, cutting the ribbon.

The well-attended event was the delight of hotel guests and the general public as everyone took advantage to grab a good bargain from the large collection of traditional and contemporary goods on sale.

The items on display include clothing, fabrics, beads, cosmetics, bags, footwear, natural skin and hair products.

Some vendors who marked the occasion include Vlisco, Omama by Nayak, Ojeanne Clothing, Pinup Queens, Enam African Collections and deCraft among others.

Some shoppers who could not hide their excitement said, "it's not every day that you find an assembly of all your favourite brands across several product categories under one umbrella selling at discounted prices."

The Selewa Pop-up Market is gradually becoming a household name for a family hangout and discount shopping destination.

Organizers have hinted on other elements they will be infusing into the market to continue to offer variety to shoppers and continue to attract people within the mid and high affluent bracket.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business

