An NDC Culture of Rot Clearly Existed at BOST
He may be a great source of annoyance to both the key operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), but Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is definitely as instrumentally significant as the Groundhog has been known to help meteorologists determine by late summer, whether the approaching winter season would be blisteringly cold or “springily” mild. I am here, of course, referring to the epic theft and wanton plunder that was allegedly created by the erstwhile Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress.
Under this Mafia-type racket that spans most of former President John Dramani Mahama’s residency at the Flagstaff House, we are told that the state-owned and operated Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company skimmed millions of dollars and cedis of taxpayer money into the wallets and pocketbooks of NDC apparatchiks at the Flagstaff House, which may well have included the immediate-past Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (See “Cartel Behind ‘Deliberate’ Fuel Contamination at BOST Wants MD Out – Ken Agyapong” Daily Graphic / Modernghana.com 6/29/17).
What makes him stand out among the private – and to be certain, handsomely paid – detectives or rather anti-corruption crusaders in the country, is not necessarily because the vociferous Assin-Central NPP-Member of Parliament has any special or genius sleuthing skills, but primarily because he is one among an infinitesimally small number of Ghanaian citizens who are willing to stick their necks out there in order to ensure that these unconscionable freeloaders of the public dole are promptly brought to justice.
In the ongoing BOST Saga, the deposed NDC crooks have been trying very hard to corner one of their last money-making strangleholds, or rather piggybanks, for want of an appropriate terminology. But, of course, we also learn that these Mafiosi scam-artists are not without their NPP reprobate collaborators. After all, hasn’t it been said time without number that politics makes for strange bedfellows? But what is fascinating to learn here is the fact that contrary to what NDC charlatans like Dr. Kwabena Donkor, the former Power Minister, would have the rest of us believe, the contamination of auto-fuel had been the routine practice of the BOST administrators appointed by the former President, as a means of scamming the hardworking Ghanaian taxpayer, than the anomaly or an aberration.
Under the managerial directorship of Mr. Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, for example, we learn that at least GH₵ 40.5 million of BOST funds was diverted into a bogus bank account which is presently being investigated. Some media accounts claim that this amount may very well be part of the approximately 3 to 8 million cedis in liquid cash that was allegedly diverted to the Mahama Presidency biweekly from BOST coffers. Then also, we learn that several construction contracts were awarded to Mahama cronies and other NDC apparatchiks at deliberately inflated prices. And then in one striking scandal eerily reminiscent of the AMERI-Deal racket allegedly designed by Dr. Donkor, an unnamed company was paid approximately $ 2 million in retainer fees to source funding for BOST projects that never materialized.
It begins to make great logical sense why the NDC operatives would have the man who appears to have literally opened the Mahama Posse’s can of worms, or better yet the proverbial Pandora’s Box, summarily ousted before a full enquiry into the culture of immitigable criminality has commenced. There is something suavely wicked about this systematic process of deliberate contamination of already refined oil, which is then sold to cronies of BOST officials at giveaway prices and the re-refined again and sold at several times both the original value of the pre-contaminated oil and the value of the deliberately contaminated oil.
Are we to take this to represent the moral and commercial philosophy of the erstwhile Mahama regime of the National Democratic Congress? Or maybe their philosophy of development and nation-building? And to come to think of such wanton depravity of our highflying latter-day “Social Democrats” being funded by the Chinese. Heaven forbid! Indeed, Justice Jones Dotse brilliantly captured the essence of NDC’s moral philosophy when he characterized their mantra as one sharply defined by a culture of “Creating” – actually Scamming – “Looting” – or “Stealing – and Sharing. Somebody ought to have informed this self-righteous SOBs that the China Boys of Beijing are ages ahead of the Bole-Bamboi “Kawukudi Vagabonds.”
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
English Department, SUNY-Nassau
Garden City, New York
July 6, 2017
E-mail: [email protected]
