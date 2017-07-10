modernghana logo

These are the most sexual cities in the world

New York Post
9 minutes ago | General News

Ever wondered where in the world women are having the best sex?

Now we know, thanks to Lazeeva , an adult entertainment app.

Weeks after releasing a study of the most sex-positive cities in the world, the company has taken a closer look at the data , revealing which cities around the globe have the most sexually active women.

Now, applying science to sex is their thing, so Lazeeva conducted a survey of more than 450,000 people, as well as sourcing data regarding contraception and gender equality from the UN and other international organisations. Participants in the survey were ages 18 to 70.

“For women to have good sex, it was determined that they must be sexually satisfied, have access to sex toys, have easy access to contraception and to live in a society with high levels of gender equality,” the press release states.

“This research formed part of a larger study, the world’s most sexual cities, in which 10 factors in total were researched. Every city in this ranking has been selected for their high standards of living for women.”

With Sydney just scraping in there at No. 50, and only a couple of other Aussie cities making the list, the results may surprise you. The most sexual cities in the world for women, ranked

  1. London, UK
  2. Paris, France
  3. Auckland, New Zealand
  4. Los Angeles, California, USA
  5. Chicago, Illinois, USA
  6. Austin, Texas, USA
  7. Brussels, Belgium
  8. Basel, Switzerland
  9. Liverpool, UK
  10. Geneva, Switzerland
  11. Berlin, Germany
  12. San Francisco, California, USA
  13. Zurich, Switzerland
  14. Glasgow, UK
  15. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  16. Manchester, UK
  17. Hamburg, Germany
  18. Seattle, Washington, USA
  19. New York City, New York, USA
  20. Rotterdam, Netherlands
  21. Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  22. Melbourne, Australia
  23. Ibia Town, Spain
  24. Ghent, Belgium
  25. Antwerp, Belgium
  26. Miami, Florida, USA
  27. Edinburgh, UK
  28. Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  29. Leeds, UK
  30. Cologne, Germany
  31. Toronto, Canada
  32. Marseille, France
  33. Munich, Germany
  34. Montreal, Canada
  35. Utrecht, Netherlands
  36. Calgary, Canada
  37. Frankfurt, Germany
  38. Helsinki, Finland
  39. Portland, Oregon, USA
  40. Oslo, Norway
  41. Bristol, UK
  42. Barcelona, Spain
  43. Bergen, Norway
  44. Madrid, Spain
  45. Dublin, Ireland
  46. Stockholm, Sweden
  47. Brisbane, Australia
  48. Vancouver, Canada
  49. Leipzig, Germany
  50. Sydney, Australia

Tilmann Petersen, CEO at Lazeeva, says: “At Lazeeva, we know the importance of a healthy, active and safe sex life for women, and living in an environment where an understanding, knowledge and respect of female sexuality is essential for this.

“We also believe in creating an inclusive and open space for female sexuality in the virtual world, and by opening a dialogue about potential concerns for women we hope to remove some of the taboos in the adult entertainment industry, creating something that all adults can safely enjoy, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.”

