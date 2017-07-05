TOP STORIES
Radio Director urges Ghanaians to adopt positive attitudes
Takoradi (W/R), July 5, GNA - Mr Koby Aggrey, Director of Good News FM, a Takoradi based private radio station said there was hope for Ghana to develop if the citizenry amended their ways and doings and cultivated positive attitudes in the spirit of patriotism.
He said Ghana was still beset with a myriad of problems that faced the nation 60 years back because, "we have been doing the old things over and over again".
Mr Aggrey was addressing a day's youth summit on the topic, "Problems facing Ghana' in Takoradi
It was organised by the International Youth Mentorship Network (IYMN), a-non denominational organisation which seeks to empower and unearth the innate potentialities of the youth.
He said a survey by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) recently revealed that about 37.8 per cent of Ghanaians were living beyond the poverty line which he noted had serious ramifications on national development.
Mr Aggrey asked Ghanaians to change their working habits to maximise returns and improve upon their standard of living.
He was unhappy that about 80 per cent of the youth were unemployed and as a result engaged in anti-social vices.
The CEO also noted that power fluctuations also remained a serious challenge to the growth of the economy as business transactions were usually interrupted.
He said another canker be-devilling the nation was corruption which he said had engulfed almost all sectors of the economy and called for the retrieval of 'stolen money' into state coffers.
The CEO said education was the heartbeat of the nation and that if Ghana needed to compete with the outside world, it must improve on its educational standards.
He deplored low income among the working class which he noted did not motivate workers to give of their best.
Mr Aggrey appealed to the youth to be God-fearing, diligent, discipline, eschew anti-social behaviour and strive for excellence.
Reverend .Kofi Assan, the Branch Manager of the Bank Of Ghana in Takoradi, who spoke on the topic, 'The Dynamics of Savings, appealed to the youth to save time, money and souls as their master Jesus Christ first did and reap the benefits thereof.
He charged the youth to sacrifice by investing in their first 30 years and reap the benefits in future.
Mr Assan urged the youth to cultivate the habit of financial self-discipline so as to perpetuate their life-long investment.
He encouraged them to avoid low self-esteem and save to better their living conditions and enhance the kingdom of God.
Dr Tawiah Siameh, he Director of Sycamore Medical Centre in Takoradi, advised the youth to put the little resources at their disposal together and start their own businesses.
He said in order for them to succeed in their businesses, they needed sound principles, but warned them not to be overtaken by power, greed and sex which had the potential to collapse their enterprises.
Dr. Siameh asked them to cultivate good financial habits to enable them grow their money to yield dividends.
Reverend Joe Badu Danquah, National Co-ordinator of IYMN, said his outfit was poised to assist the youth to discover their talents and acquire skills to become self-sufficient in life.
He said youth, they required direction and mentorship in order to be focused and fit into a globally competitive world.
Rev. Danquah appealed to them to do away with anti-social forms of behaviour and contribute their quota to national development.
GNA
