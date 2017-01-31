There lies moments of life where we wish to have someone to turn to,a person to call a friend and upon whose shoulders, we shall lean on.

Many of these times, we see no one to meet this criteria and wonder the kind of world we find ourselves in.

Until that moment I lifted my hands above and open my stubborn heart to allow Christ Jesus to be the house ruler and emperor within. I still remember the electrification as He sanctify my complete being.

The Lord upon whose shoulders my burden is placed has uplifted me from grace to grace and glowing me as an epitome of his glory.

Man tries to slaughter my dreams by strengthening my weaknesses and condemning my hopes that 'it is finished', yet they forget it is only Jesus who has the right to say 'IT IS FINISHED'!! And for me, without Christ, I AM FINISHED. How dare man alter such a phrase reserved for the Mighty One?

Like the mortal kombat Christ finished the devil with total brutality and fatality!!

Under his feet, all demons and principalities are trampled upon. At the proclaiming of the unique LORD of Lords, KING of Kings and the exhortation of his personality, the evil ones run for shelter and hide their ugly faces.

God is BAE. He is an exceptional BAE because I need not to sweet talk him to get him to love me. He is BAE because he forgives me and bares no grudges against me even after I cheat greatly on him. I call him BAE not because I compare him to a creature that many claim rules their heart but HE accepts me aside my righteousness being as filthy rag in his eyes.

LORD GOD, you are Beyond Anyone Else. You are beyond my father who I wait upon judiciously for my needs yet he sometimes disappoint me. Lord, you are beyond the degree I spend sleepless night just to obtain yet my iniquities never end after graduation. Lord, you are beyond the pains I go through, you soften my finances as hard as the skin of hulk, and nourish my life despite the tough economy of Ghana which is encapsulated with the flip flops of illumination and making souls frustrated with the collapse of businesses.

Lord God is still BAE despite my daily bread may have been snatched and the little money I have drains like ECG prepaid.

Lord is BAE even if failure meets me on my way to greatness because that brings me closer to him and unconditionally makes me experience his miraculous works so as to give an unprecedented testimony to the world.

Lord remains BAE because I don't need an NHIS card to receive a healing from him for free.

Jesus, the Lord of Host, the Lion of Judah, emancipator of misery, Redeemer of iniquity and a God of equity.

One who opens his arms and welcomes the wayward, replenishes the weak and restores the broken hearted. I recommend you make God your BAE also because he is indeed Beyond Anyone Else (BAE).All you need to do is ACCEPT CHRIST as your LORD and personal SAVIOUR and attend a bible believing Church.

Written by: ANGEL DKK-GBEDEMAH (THE FIXER)