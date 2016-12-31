Major social headlines in 2016

Ex-GPHA workers to demonstrate against Article 71 Emoluments

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, Leader of the former workers of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), had said he and his colleagues would protest against the pay rise for the President and other Article 71 office holders.

He said the recommendations by the Presidential Committee on Emoluments for a 10 per cent pay rise was in a bad state and so the former workers would demonstrate when it was recommended.

'I will handover a peaceful Ghana to successor' - President

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has given the assurance that he would hand over a peaceful and stable Ghana to his successor - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, come January 7 next year.

"I inherited a peaceful and stable country from my predecessor, the late President John Evans Atta Mills and will also hand over a peaceful and stable government to my successor, the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he said.

African legal systems impede human rights promotion

Arusha, (Tanzania) Nov. 30, GNA - Dr Augustine P. Mahiga, United Republic of Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs, says the different legal systems in Africa are bottlenecks for effective implementation of the many legal obligations on the Continent.

Dr Mahiga asserted that it was incumbent upon all African Governments to work towards full harmonisation and synchronisation of the legal instruments.

Gender Ministry launches five-year strategic plan

Accra Nov. 30, GNA - The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has launched a five- year strategic plan that would re-define the Ministry's strategic direction from 2017 to 2021.

The occasion was also used to outdoor the Ministry's Friday Wear.

Nana Oye Lithur, sector Minister, who launched the plan, estimated it to cost GHâ‚µ 220, 268, 049 for executing the plan during the five- year period adding that the plan was consistent with Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.

Increasing numbers petition African Court for justice

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Over 119 individuals and institutions have petitioned the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) as at October 1st, 2016.

The African Court at Arusha, Tanzania serves as the continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human rights in Africa and complements the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Be extra cautious during the rains - Meteorologist advises

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The public has been cautioned to seek shelter whenever there is rainfall because the present rains are typically accompanied by thunder and lightning.

'The sun's present positioning has made the southern part of the country warmer, resulting in the formation of convective clouds which produce thunderstorms.'

Two thousand people affected in Koforidua floods

Koforidua, Sept 29, GNA - Two person lost their lives from floods that hit Koforidua and its environs on Sunday after heavy rains.

The two were among the more than 2,000 people who were affected by the floods.

Poor public response to TV license fee

Kumasi, Aug 31, GNA - Public response to the Television license fee is reported to be generally poor as many appear reluctant to pay.

Pastor Ebenezer Botwi, acting Director of Finance of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), said steps were being taken to ensure compliance.

Ghana launches AU Chapter on socio-economic policies

Accra, Aug. 31, GNA - Ghana has launched its chapter of the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council, an advisory body comprising Civil Society Organisations, aimed at mobilising support for policies and programmes of the regional body.

Mr Emmanuel Bombande, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said Civil Society Organisations had an integral role to play if Africa was going to move forward with the goals and objectives of its Agenda 2063.

Artistes to help eradicate open defecation

Accra, July 30, GNA - Alliance FranÃ§aise with support from UNICEF has launched a project to enable artistes in the country to come up with works that would help address the issue of open defecation.

The project, dubbed: 'Let's Talk Shit,' would give artistes the opportunity to come up with artistic art works that would project the actual situation to effectively communicate with the people on the need to put a stop to open defecation.

Civil society groups educated on local government issues

Accra, May 31, GNA - Nana Ofei Aboagye Agyemang II, a lecturer has urged civil society groups to liaise with their assembly members to get deeper insight into activities of their metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.

He gave the advice when he presented a paper at the Third Quarter Social Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability meeting at the Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly in.

Rawlings prays for lasting justice for Ya-Naa

Accra, May 30, GNA - Former President Jerry John Rawlings, has decried the failure of successive governments to seek lasting justice for the late Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II, who was assassinated in 2002.

He said, he is hopeful that as other eminent persons received decent farewells after their demise, the late Ya-Naa would also receive justice and a befitting final funeral rite.

Desist from using abusive language - NCCE

Accra, April 28, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on radio and television stations to desist from allowing panelists and politicians to use abusive language on their platforms.

The NCCE said allowing panelists to denigrate others would not create a healthy environment especially at the time the country is feverishly preparing for the November 7 elections.

Judicial Service Workers to lay down tools tomorrow

Accra, March 31, GNA - The Judicial Service Workers Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has said it would embark on a nationwide strike, effective Friday, April I, 2016 over the delays in the implementation of its members' emoluments plan.

'The withdrawal of services will continue until the demands are met,' the President of the Association, Mr Alex Nartey, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Thursday.

Ghana likely to suffer shortage of natural water - Minister

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - Natural supply of water is at risk of depletion if measures are not taken early to arrest the growing rate of the reduction caused by natural and human factors, Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Mensah, Minister of Water Resources has warned.

Some factors responsible for the reduction are catchment degradation due to farming along water banks, climate change and seasonal variability and increasing population growth and urbanisation.

Assemblies urged to take monitoring and evaluation seriously

Wa, Jan. 28, GNA - Metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), have been urged to take monitoring and evaluation serious, as it helps in determining value for money on development projects being executed.

Mr John Baptist Atogiba, Chief Director of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) told representatives of the assemblies during a training programme on monitoring and evaluation for MMDAs organised by the RCC in Wa.

Veep commends Ghana Armed Forces

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA - Mr Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Arthur, Vice President, has said government would resource the Ghana Armed Forces to enable it carry out its duties efficiently.

The Vice President disclosed this in an address read on his behalf at the Army Officers End-of-Year Dinner Dance held at its Mess in Accra.

GNA