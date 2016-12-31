Major crime stories during the year under review (2016) - 2

Court adjourns sine die review by Prophet Jehu-Appiah

Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned sine die a review of judgment by Prophet Miritaiah Jonah Jehu-Appiah of the Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) against his removal as Head of the Church (Akaboha III).

The review of judgment by the Supreme Court was filed after the Supreme Court had a five-zero ruling on November 11, 2015 unanimously dismissing an appeal filed by Prophet Jehu-Appiah against his removal as Akaboha and Head Prophet of the MDCC.

Three justices sacked for stated misbehaviour

Accra, Jan 20, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has directed the removal of Justice John Ajet Nassam and Justice Ernest Obimpeh as Justices of the High Court on grounds of stated misbehaviour.

Their indictment follows President Mahama's acceptance of the recommendations of a Five-Member Impeachment Committee, chaired by a Justice of the Supreme Court that investigated their conduct in accordance with article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

Police Administration to support anti-crime campaign

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - The Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor, says the Police will collaborate with Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Ambassador Extraordinaire of Prisons, in his effort to sensitise the public on the consequences of crime through prison documentaries.

He said the initiative would greatly complement efforts of the police in the fight against crime in the country.

Supreme Court dismisses Justice Dery's suit

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA - A five-member panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed Justice Paul Dery's suit which sought to declare as null and void the proceedings instituted by the Chief Justice to investigate an alleged bribery scandal by some judges of the High Court.

The panel, chaired by Justice Julius Ansah, stated that irrespective of the fact that Tiger Eye PI erred under Article 146 Clause 8 of the 1992 Constitution, by publishing the case, it does not in any way affect the process of enquiry into the petition.

Metro Mass Transit Company sued

Accra, Mar. 9, GNA - Mr Osman Alhassan, owner of the truck that collided with a Metro Mass bus on February 17 at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region, has filed a suit at an Accra High Court against the Metro Mass Transit Company Limited for causing damages to its truck.

The suit, signed on March 2, stated that the truck with registration number AS 1544-16 was torn to pieces destroying all 144 cartons of tomatoes and other goods on board.

Three South African ex-police officers granted bail

Accra, March 25, GNA - An Accra circuit court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 to the three South African ex-police officers who were arrested on Sunday by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Major Ahmed Shaik Hazis (Rtd), 54; Warrant Officer Denver Dwayhe, 33, and Captain Mlungiseli Jokani, 45, were arrested for training private security personnel for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his running mate Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Judge expresses worry over delay of Afoko's trial

Accra, April 12, GNA - The Human Rights Court hearing the suit filed by Paul Afoko, suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, challenging his suspension by the party, says undue delay of the trial could be detrimental to his rights.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Anthony Yeboah, cautioned both parties in the case and said the suit was about the human rights of an individual and, therefore, should not be unduly delayed.

Trial of Afoko's suit against the NPP starts

Accra, April 14, GNA - The Accra Human Rights Court hearing the suit filed by Paul Afoko, the suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, challenging his suspension by the party, has set May 9 for trial on the suit to begin.

The court presided over by Justice Anthony Yeboah adjourned the case after the pre-trial where evidence that were not of any relevance to the case were expunged.

Supreme Court adjourns review case involving Akaboha

Accra, April 14, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the case in which Prophet Miritaiah Jonah Jehu-Appiah of the Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) is seeking a review of the judgment upholding his removal as Head of the Church.

When the case was called the court registrar announced that the case had been adjourned to April 28.

Supreme Court adjourns indefinitely Mosama case

Accra, April 29, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the case in which Prophet Miritaiah Jonah Jehu-Appiah of the Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) is seeking a review of the judgment upholding his removal as Head of the Church.

The court adjourned the case when it was called, saying one of the judges on the panel had taken ill and as such the case could not be heard.

Afoko gives evidence against NPP

Accra, May 9, GNA - Mr Paul Afoko, the suspended New Patriotic Party Chairman, on Monday gave his evidence in chief in the suit he filed challenging his suspension by the party, at an Accra Human Rights Court.

He told the court that he knew the defendants in the case, the NPP, as a registered political party in Ghana and Mr Freddy Blay as the first Vice Chairman of the party, adding that he had a relationship with the NPP as the elected National Chairman.

Defence counsel in Afoko case continues cross examination

Accra, May 13, GNA - Mr Paul Afoko, the suspended New Patriotic Party Chairman, has told an Accra Human Rights Court that he was not aware of Mrs Gifty Kusi's appointment as member of the National Council until he appealed to the court challenging his suspension.

He said the first time he saw her appointment letter was when the case had started, saying; "the reason why it was part of my appeal was because my lawyers told me about her presence on the panel".

Amoateng's judgement set for July 5

Accra, May 16, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court, has set July 5 for judgement in the case in which Eric Amoateng, a former Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, is alleged to have forged a Ghanaian passport.

The case was adjourned to July 5.by the court presided over by Madam Ellen Amoah as counsel for the accused was yet to file his address and asked him to do so before the next adjourned date.

Court adjourns Afoko trial to June 1

Accra, May 18, GNA - Mr Paul Afoko, the suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, has told an Accra Human Rights Court that appointment of all standing committees of the National Council (NC) is done by the Council.

He said it is not stated explicitly in the constitution but the Disciplinary Committee is the one that has its membership from various bodies.

Supreme Court dismisses Justice Dery's suit

Accra, May 26, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday in an unanimous decision dismissed the case in which two judges implicated in the judicial bribery scandal are challenging the Judicial Council for withholding their full salaries.

The two, Justice Paul Uuter Dery and Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo, sued the Judicial Council, the Chief Justice and four other institutions for serving them notices to slash their salaries by half and also suspend payment of their allowances with the exception of rent allowances.

Ambassador of Prisons pleads for 72-year-old Prisoner

Accra, June 6, GNA - Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng Ambassador Extraordinaire of Prisons, has urged the Attorney General (AG) to reconsider the case of a 72 year- old man, Emmanuel Tetteh.

Mr Tetteh was allegedly implicated in a murder case, a crime he claimed he knew nothing about and has since been in Prison custody since 1987.

MP seeks review of Supreme Court Ruling

Accra, June 7, GNA - Nii Armah Ashietey, Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley constituency, has filed an application for judicial review of the Supreme Court's ruling stopping the hearing of his case at the High Court.

At the last sitting the Supreme Court ruled that an Accra High Court erred in law when it went ahead to interpret Article 94 (1) (a) in the case involving Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings and Nii Ashietey.

Court adjourns DKM case to July 7

Accra, June 9, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court hearing the case involving the four Micro Finance Operators, on Thursday adjourned the case to July 7.

The case was adjourned to enable the prosecution have enough time for their investigations following the report that more people have lodged complaints against them.

Ex-GREDA Boss gets two years for SIM box fraud

Accra, June 9, GNA - Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Real Estates Developers Association (GREDA), Dr Alex Tweneboah has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for engaging in SIM box fraud.

The Financial and Tax Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe further ordered him to pay a penalty of GHâ‚µ 24,000.00, or in default serve an additional four months in prison.

Martin Kpebu gives evidence in Afoko case

Accra, June 13, GNA - Mr Martin Kpebu, a Legal Practitioner, has appeared before the Accra Human Rights Court hearing the suit filed by Mr Paul Afoko, challenging his suspension by the party, as the first prosecution witness.

The counsel for Mr Afoko presented Mr Kpebu as his first prosecution witness to give his evidence.

Afoko's case set for June 28

Accra, June 14, GNA - A High Court hearing the case involving Mr. Gregory Afoko, has set June 28, for commencement of trial.

The court set the date after the prosecution led by Mr Matthew Amponsah, Chief State Attorney pleaded for ample time to be able to coordinate and bring down all the witnesses from the Northern Region.

Court sets June 28 for hearing in Gregory Afoko's case

Accra, June 14, GNA - The Accra Criminal High Court hearing the case involving Mr. Gregory Afoko, has set June 28, for commencement of trial.

The court set the date after the prosecution led by Mr Matthew Amponsah Chief State Attorney pleaded with the court to give them ample time to be able to coordinate and bring down all their witnesses from the Northern Region.

S.C. dismisses Nii Ashietey's review motion

Accra, June 15, GNA - The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a review motion filed by Nii Armah Ashitey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley Constituency.

Nii Ashietey is contesting the eligibility of the party's parliamentary nominee for the constituency, Dr Zanetor Rawlings and at the last adjourned date, filed an application for judicial review of the Supreme Court's ruling stopping the hearing of the case at the High Court.

I am not interested in the matter - Justice Yeboah

Accra, June 16, GNA - Justice Anthony Yeboah, the presiding Judge, hearing the suit filed by Mr Paul Afoko, challenging his suspension by the party on Wednesday said he had no interest in the case.

He said he is handling the case to the best of his ability, mindful of the fact that whoever looses could go for an appeal.

Our next witness is unavailable - Osafo Boabeng

Accra, June 16, GNA - Mr Osafo Boabeng, the Counsel for Mr Paul Afoko, in a case filed at the Accra Human Rights Court by Mr Paul Afoko, challenging his suspension by the party had told the court that their next witness was not available.

He said: 'our next witness is unavailable, and as such this marks the end of the plaintiff's case.'

Supreme Court throws out Musama Disco Christo case

Accra, June 16, GNA - The Supreme Court has struck out the case in which Prophet Miritaiah Jonah Jehu-Appiah of the Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) is seeking a review of the judgment upholding his removal as Head of the Church.

The court disposed off the application without liberty for the defendant applicant to return to court with the same matter.

Court adjourns J.B Murder's case

Accra, June 17, GNA - An Accra District Court hearing J.B Danquah Adu's Murder case has adjourned to July 4, for continuation.

The case was adjourned on the instance of the defence counsel, who was out of the jurisdiction.

Murder Trial-Afoko's motion for bail on June 24

Accra, June 21, GNA - A High Court hearing the case involving Mr. Gregory Afoko, has adjourned the case to June 24 to hear the motion for bail.

The court was set to hear the motion for bail, filed by the defence counsel after they withdrew two other motions filed earlier on May 16 and 19, at the last adjourned date.

Govt has no formal agreement on Gitmo detainees

Accra, June 22, GNA - The Acting Solicitor General, Mrs Helen Ziwu, has told the Supreme Court that there was no formal agreement between Ghana and the United States prior to the arrival of the two former Guantanamo Bay detainees in the country.

She said the only form of agreement was a "Note Verbale", which is a diplomatic communication between the two countries.

NPP opens defence in Afoko suit

Accra, June 24, GNA - The Defence Counsel, in a case filed at the Accra Human Rights Court by Mr Paul Afoko challenging his suspension by the party, on Friday opened its defence.

Most Rev. Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi, Chairman of the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the first defence witness presented by the defence counsel.

Court dismisses Afoko's bail application

Accra, June 28, GNA - A High Court hearing the alleged case of murder involving Gregory Afoko on Tuesday dismissed an application for bail filed by the defence counsel.

The court presided by Justice L. L Mensah in ruling on the motion said the court took into consideration the nature and severity of the offence.

Help EC with NHIS registered voters - Supreme Court

Accra, June 30, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was the shared responsibility of all to provide the Electoral Commission (EC) with names or people who registered with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards for deletion.

The five-member supreme court panel in the case in which the EC is being challenged over the validity of the current Voters' Register said: 'It is the EC that has the mandate per our orders to delete the names, but if amongst you anyone has lists of people who registered with the NHIS card then please make them available to them to make their work easier.'

Afoko wanted to settle with petitioners

Accra, July 4, GNA - Most Rev. Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi, the Chairman of the National Disciplinary Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said lawyers for Mr Paul Afoko tried to engage petitioners to withdraw the case from the committee.

He told the Accra Human Rights Court that, the petitioners said the lawyers for the plaintiff were trying to discuss the withdrawal of the case but they refused.

Wisa absent from court, case adjourned

Accra, July 13, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court hearing the case involving Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa, an artiste accused of displaying his penis on stage, has adjourned the case to August 3.

The court adjourned the case because the accused person and his counsel were absent when the case was called.

Chief Justice swears-in 13 High Court Judges

Accra, July 16, GNA - The Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood on Friday sworn into office 13 High Court Judges at a ceremony in Accra.

They were made up of eight men and five women.

Dr Zenator cleared to contest the Klottey Korle seat

Accra, July 18, GNA - The Supreme Court on Monday cleared Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Klottey Korle National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary nominee, to contest for the seat.

The five-member panel presided over by Justice William Atuguba also directed the High Court to give a ruling in line with the determination by the Supreme Court.

S.C. convicts Montie FM for contempt

Accra, July. 18, GNA - The Supreme Court on Monday convicted two radio panelists and the host of a talk programme 'Pampaso' together with the directors of an Accra-based radio station, Montie FM.

The five-member panel presided over by Justices Sophia Akufo convicted the defendants of contempt for threatening or scandalising the court, defying and lowering the authority of the court, and bringing the authority of the court into disrepute.

Gregory Afoko's murder trial begins

Accra, July 19, GNA - Prosecution in the case involving Gregory Afoko, who is alleged to have murdered Mr Adams Mahama, the former New Patriotic Party Chairman of the Upper East Region, on Tuesday opened its case.

Lead by Mr Mathew Amponsah, Chief State Attorney the first prosecution witness in the person of Mrs Zainabu Adams, the wife of the late Mahama started giving her evidence in chief.

J. B's murder- court adjourns to August 5

Accra, July 19, GNA - An Accra District Court hearing J. B. Danquah Adu's murder case has adjourned the matter to August 5 due to the absence of both the prosecution and the defence counsel when the case was called on Tuesday.

Daniel, one of the accused persons, was seen holding and reading the Holy Bible, an act he was not seen doing when the court process started.

Court frees Amoateng over fake passport

Accra, July 26, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday acquitted and discharged Eric Amoateng, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North, who was alleged to have forged a Ghanaian passport.

The presiding Judge Ellen Amoah in delivering the judgment said the State failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused did anything untoward in acquiring the fake passport.

Court sets August 15 for Afoko's judgement

Accra, July 26, GNA - The Accra Human Rights Court hearing the suit filed by Paul Afoko, the suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, challenging the decision, has set August 15 for judgment.

The court presided over by Justice Anthony Yeboah adjourned the case to August 15 after both parties told the court that they had filed their written addresses as directed at the last sitting.

Supreme Court jails Montie FM trio

Accra, July. 27, GNA - The Supreme Court on Wednesday sentenced the two radio panelists and the host of a talk programme 'Pampaso' on an Accra based radio station Montie Fm to four months' imprisonment each.

The three convicts were also asked to pay a fine of GH¢10,000.00 each or in default serve another one-month imprisonment.

Release Gitmo agreement-SC. orders AG

Accra, July 28, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Attorney-General to release the agreement between Ghana and the US Government with regard to the ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees currently in the country.

The Attorney General had earlier told the court that the agreement was confidential and any disclosure in public or open court would violate section 1 of the State Secrets Act 1962 (Act 101).

S.C dismisses Karpower suit

Accra, July 28, GNA - The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a suit filed by Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah member of Parliament (MP) for New Juabeng South praying the court to annul government's contract with Karpowership.

The five-member panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse said by a unanimous decision the court had dismissed the case in its entirety.

C A dismisses NDC"s stay of proceedings

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - The Court of Appeal has dismissed a motion for stay of proceedings pending appeal filled by the National Democratic Congress and Mr Fiifi Kwetey, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South.

The court also awarded GH¢100,000.00 cost against the applicants.

Court dismisses Paul Afoko's case

Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - An Accra Human Rights Court has dismissed a case filed by Mr Paul Afoko, the suspended National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party against his indefinite suspension by the party.

The court presided over by Justice Anthony Yeboah also upheld the suspension saying the process was lawful, fair and just.

Court adjourns Afoko trial to November 1

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - The Accra High Court hearing the case involving, Gregory Afoko, who is alleged to have murdered Mr Adams Mahama, the former New Patriotic Party Chairman of the Upper East Region, on Tuesday adjourned the case.

The case was adjourned on the instance of the absence of a member of the jury and the interpreter.

Dr Amoako-Tuffour and others sue EC

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Dr Kwame Amoako-Tuffuor, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and two others have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to announce results of special voting on the voting day.

The three including Benjamin Arthur and Adreba Abrefa Damoa argued in their writ that section 23 of C.I. 94, the law which regulates the conduct of the 2016 general elections, was inconsistent with Article 49 of the 1992 constitution.

Give parties copies of collation forms - S.C. orders EC

Accra, Oct 27, GNA - The Supreme Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to create a portion on the collation forms for all party agents including returning officers to append their signatures after results are collated.

The seven-member panel also asked the EC to make available to the candidates and their representatives copies of signed collated results forms for both parliamentary and presidential elections at the various collation centres.

Court adjourns APC suit

Accra, Oct 31, GNA - An Accra High Court hearing the case in which Mr Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People's Congress was challenging his disqualification to contest this year's presidential election, on Monday adjourned the matter to November 1, 2016.

The case was adjourned after both parties apologized to the court for not being able to file their statement of case on Friday, October 28, as directed by the court.

Court orders for medical report on Afoko

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - The Accra High Court hearing the case involving, Gregory Afoko, who is alleged to have murdered Mr Adams Mahama, the former New Patriotic Party Chairman of the Upper East Region, on Tuesday ordered for a medical report of Mr Afoko.

The court ordered the medical director of the Prisons Service to furnish the court with the medical report of the accused person.

Court to rule on APC suit on Friday

Accra, Nov.1, GNA - The Accra High Court hearing the case between the All People's Congress (APC) and the Electoral Commission (EC), has set Friday, November 4, for the final ruling in the case.

The court set the date after it had sought for clarification from both counsels on the specific nomination period set by the EC.

Court to rule on PNC disqualification case on Nov 10

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Accra High Court hearing the case between the People's National Convention (PNC) and the Electoral Commission (EC) has set November 10, for the final ruling in the case.

The court set the date after both parties informed the Court that, they had filed their statements of cases, supporting affidavits and other relevant documents and it gave them five minutes each to give their oral submission on their statement of cases filed earlier.

Supreme Court to decide on PPP/EC disqualification case

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Supreme Court has fixed Monday, November 7, to decide on an application by the Electoral Commission (EC) challenging the judgement of the High Court that overturned the Commission's disqualification of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The EC had gone to the highest court of the land to seek clarity following the decision of the High Court quashing the Commission's decision to disqualify Dr Nduom, the Presidential Candidate of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), from the presidential race on December 7.

S C orders extension of nomination period

Accra, Nov 7, GNA - The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend 2016 Presidential Election nomination period to Tuesday November 8 for all disqualified Candidates.

The Supreme Court in unanimous decision also ordered the EC to give all political parties fair hearing to amend or correct mistakes on their nomination forms.

Special Voting verdict on Monday

Accra Nov. 9, GNA- The Supreme Court has fixed Monday November 14 to deliver judgement in the case in which the Electoral Commission (EC) was being compelled to announce results of Special Voting on the same day it was held.

The date was announced after parties in the matter namely the Electoral Commission, the Attorney and Dr Kwame Amoaku-Tuffuor and two others had filed their memorandum of issues agreed on.

Bishop Obinim and others in Court for beating minors

Accra Nov. 10, GNA - Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of God's way International Church on Thursday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children in the presence of his congregation.

Two other pastors Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham who were him in the dock have also been charged with abetment of crime.

Six members of Shai Traditional Council in court for contempt

Accra, Nov. 11, GNA - Six members of the Shai Traditional Council (STC) have been hauled before an Accra High Court over contempt application.

The members are said to have refused to confirm Odeopor Martey Kodjoe Awah IV, the Paramount Chief of the Shai Traditional Council, to the National House of Chiefs.

EC apologises to Supreme Court

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has apologized to the Supreme Court over the absence of any of the Commission members in court on November 9, when the writ to compel the EC to declare results on Special Voting commenced.

Mr Amadu Sulley, EC Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations, who rendered the apology said: 'it was not intentional. We are sorry. My Lords, this would not happen again'.

EC can't declare Special Voting results ahead of Election Day

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA - The Supreme Court has ordered that the Electoral Commission (EC) cannot declare the results of the Special Voting to be cast on December 1, immediately after the polls.

'If the results of the Special Voting were declared on December 1, ahead of the general poll on December 7, the sanctity and secrecy surrounding the elections would gravely be prejudiced, and as well prejudice the electoral fairness,' the Supreme Court stated in a ruling in Accra on Monday.

Court dismisses suit against privatisation of ECG

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - An High Court has dismissed an application by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saaka Salia, seeking an interlocutory injunction to halt the privatisation of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr Salia sued the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), arguing that it lacked the capacity to act as adviser in the concession arrangement for the ECG because its conduct breached Ghana's laws after it authored and circulated a draft tariff methodology.

Supreme Court dismisses Ward-Brew's case against EC

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed a suit filed by the flag bearer of the Democratic People's Party (DPP), praying the court to order the Electoral Commission (EC) to postpone the December 7, elections.

Mr Thomas Nuako Ward-Brew, in his suit, argued that he was not in the country when the apex court offered all disqualified nominees a lifeline to correct mistakes on their nomination form.

Bishop Obinim, pastors narrowly escape bench warrant

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder of God's Way International Church, on Thursday narrowly escaped the penalty of a bench warrant issued against him and two other pastors for failing to appear in court.

Not long had the bench warrant been issued than Obinim and his two accomplices appear in court with Mr Ralph Opoku Edusei, who represented the accused persons, apologising to the court for being late and attributing it to traffic.

Woyome's cross examination adjourned to December 1

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - The Supreme Court (SC) scheduled to witness cross examination of Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome a businessman by Mr Martin Amidu, former Attorney General over the 51.2 million cedis judgment debt has adjourned the matter to December 1.

The adjournment came after the Court indicated that Mr Woyome had filed stay of proceedings to the order to that effect.

I don't need medical examination - alleges minor killer

Accra, Nov 29, GNA - The 22-year-old mason who allegedly strangled a seven- year old girl to death after having sex with her said he was conscious and did not need any medical care to determine his state of mind.

Lucas Agboyie said: 'My Lord everything is alright. I am conscious. I don't want any test to be conducted on my mind.'

Tsatsu Tsikata acquitted and discharged

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA - The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), on five-year jail term handed down to him on June 18, 2008.

He was jailed by an Accra High Court.

I have found justice in the court- Tsikata

Accra, Nov. 30, GNA - Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, whose five-year conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal, said he had found justice in the court.

Reacting to the decision of the Court of Appeal, Mr Tsikata said he agreed with the court that a pardon was different from an appeal and that he had suffered substantial miscarriage of justice.

Court grants stay of proceedings in Woyome cross-examination case

Accra, Dec. 2, GNA - The Supreme Court has granted a temporal stay of proceedings on businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome's cross-examination by former Attorney General Martin Amidu over the GHâ‚µ51.2 million judgement debt.

The court upheld Woyome's request to enable a three- member panel to be constituted to hear the review of his application compelling him to be cross examined.

Alleged wife killer secures counsel

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - Thomas Kofi Owusu, a block manufacturer, who reported to the Police at Amasaman that he had killed his wife and injured his step son after locking them in a room has now secured the services of a counsel.

Owusu is alleged to have smashed the heads of the deceased and her son with a hoe several times following a misunderstanding.

Supreme Court adjourns Woyome review application sine die

Accra Dec. 6, GNA - The Supreme Court has adjourned sine die (indefinitely) the review of the decision of the sole judge requesting businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to be cross-examined by ex-Attorney General Martin Amidu over the GHâ‚µ51.2-million-cedi judgement debt.

The three-member panel said their attention had been drawn to application filed by one David K. Ametepe, a legal practitioner, seeking the interpretation of the 1992 Constitution as to whether a sole judge could interpret matters involving the constitution.

Supreme Court adjourns sole judge case to January 10

Accra Dec. 13, GNA - A case in which a legal practitioner is seeking the interpretation of the Constitution as to whether a sole judge could interpret constitutional matters has been adjourned to January 10, 2017 by the Supreme Court.

Mr David K. Ametepe had gone to the court seeking the interpretation of the 1992 Constitution as to whether a sole judge could interpret matters involving the Constitution.

Prosecution in Wisa's case given last chance

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday gave the Prosecution in the case of Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa, the hiplife artiste, who is being tried for allegedly displaying his penis on stage, the last opportunity to provide its witness to testify in the case.

The Court stated that: 'If the prosecution witness fails to turn up, it would close the case of the prosecution'.

Judicial anti-corruption compact agreement signed

Accra Dec. 21, GNA - A signing ceremony of Judicial anti-corruption compact agreement, which aims at mobilising an army of anti-corruption crusaders in judicial systems worldwide has been signed in Accra.

The compact agreement makes signatories to publicly express their abhorrence to judicial corruption while pledging their loyalty to the principles of professional integrity and ethical conduct in their various careers.

Donkorkrom Robbery suspects demand Ballistic Report

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Two policemen involved in the robbery of a bullion van belonging to the GCB Bank Limited at Mame Krobo in the Eastern Region are demanding the ballistic report currently in the custody of the Police.

According to General Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah and General Lance Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwa although the ballistic report was in the custody of the Police, they have not been given the opportunity to have a look at it.

Alleged MP killer weeps in court

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Vincent Bosso, one of the suspects on trial in the murder of J. B. Danquah Adu, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, broke into tears in court on Wednesday saying he was innocent.

According to Bosso he did not understand why he was being transported to court all the time when he was innocent.

GNA