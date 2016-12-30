If The NDC Had Won The Elections

Banish that thought, the NDC winning the December 7, 2016 elections? Great calamity of unimaginable proportion would have descended on the entire nation had the NDC won the elections. Only fools who were day dreaming from tickling their testicles or their clitoris predicted that NDC would win the elections. The corrupt, incompetent, greedy ethnocentric, nepotistic John Dramani Mahama NDC administration antagonised and offended virtually everybody and all the constituencies who had the right to vote as if the election rigging machinery the party had put in place would ensure victory for the party. Indeed, a fool has said in his heart, there is no God. What the NDC forgot was the story of the richman who was woken up in his deep sleep and told that: “thou fool, your soul is required of you tonight”. And indeed there were many persons with that idiotic mindset among a cross section of the people within the NDC fraternity, both at the leadership and grassroots levels who were cork sure the NDC would be able to rig the election in favour of the party.

The NDC apparatchik forgot the power of the working of the hands of God, the work done by the NPP, the sacrifices of the unsung heroes made up of the suffering Ghanaians, the media, the various commentators and columnists of the electronic and print media, the prayers of the real Men of God and many unidentified groups and individuals too numerous to mention. All the various numerous sacrifices combined to defeat the evil and satanic mechanisations of the NDC to rig the elections and ensure that unearned victory eluded the NDC Frankenstein monster. The collective acts of the good people of this country ensured that the massive state funds stolen and allocated by the NDC for its anticipated massive victory celebrations including the printing of victory cloth and bottling of branded Champaigne from overseas was nipped in the bud.

What would NDC victory have meant to some people? On the gloomy side, there were chiefs who shouted themselves hoarse that they would abdicate should the NDC fail to win the elections. On the brighter side, there were those educated illiterates who had polished their shoes and sent their suits to the laundry in preparation for ministerial and ambassadorial appointments. In the middle of the spectrum were those who were ready to seize public toilets and toll booths and pull down the billboards of all non-NDC parties. But all these are small matters.

If the NDC had won the elections, imagine the number of television and wireless sets which would have been thrown out into the dustbin. Many people would stop watching the TV or listening to the wireless or reading the newspapers for very good reasons. People would have stopped watching or listening to morning show programmes. People would have stopped paying TV licensing fees. The newspapers would have been losing sales. Ghanaians could not have lived with the pugnacious faces and the cacophonous voices which would have accompanied the thrash, the flood of vituperation, the insults, the lies, the propaganda of the discredited NDC communication orchestra made up of the greedy bastards, old evil dwarfs and babies with sharp teeth and led by the chief conductor, the occupier of the State House and the usurper of the Usain Bolt victory stance appearing on TV and FM station shows. Abomination which the Almighty Allah cast aside. Ghanaians have had enough of the insults and idiotic postures of the likes of John Dramani Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Omane Boamah, Solomon Nkansah, Ofosu Kwakye, Fifi Kwetey, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Bernice Adiku Heloo, Kwesi Pratt, the Muntie Three and all the other NDC golliwogs too numerous to mention who kept on spewing out pre-election tedious humdrum to be continued in greater proportion after the election victory of the NDC

Good God, great calamity beyond that of the Noah's ark and Sodom and Gomorrah would have descended on the nation. There would have been a total eclipse of the sun bringing total darkness onto the entire nation. Ghana would have been reduced to the City of Death and witnessed events worse than those of the Horror of Dracula. Many Ghanaians would have lost faith in their God or Allah. Many Ghanaians who would not be able to stand the poisoned atmosphere would either have joined the bandwagon of exile seekers in Europe or would have been hospitalised in the intensive care units of the dilapidated hospitals around created by the corrupt, incompetent, greedy ethnocentric, nepotistic John Dramani Mahama NDC administration for excessive blood pressure or high levels of sugar content in the blood.. Many Ghanaians who would have gone for blood tests would have been surprised of the laboratory test result: “the alcohol in the body has been contaminated with blood”. Simple, many Ghanaians would have resorted to excessive drinking of alcohol and dangerous levels of smoking in an attempt to forget their disappointment and sorrow.

The economy would have taken a nose dive and been in complete shambles. The looting and sharing of the nation's resources among the NDC family would have been intensified beyond all imagination. New babies with sharp teeth with massive ill-gotten wealth at their disposal would have been created overnight. Capital flight would have taken over Usain Bolt as the new Olympic sprint champion. Impunity, corruption, injustice, insecurity, inequity would have taken over the centre stage of the affairs of Ghanaians. John Dramani Mahama would have created a greater evil and satanic empire of family members and NDC close associates which would have left the nation dry like a fish out of water panting for the last breath.

The defeat of the NDC has left the nation with two serious questions which Ghanaians must show resolve and united front in the manner they came together to overthrow the corrupt, incompetent, greedy ethnocentric, nepotistic John Dramani Mahama NDC administration to seek concrete answers. In the first place, how does the nation recover all the massive national resources stolen by the corrupt, incompetent, greedy ethnocentric, nepotistic John Dramani Mahama NDC administration and ensure that those culpable are brought to justice to serve as a lesson for the future generation and secondly how do Ghanaians prevent such impunity from happening again?

It is a task for all Ghanaians.

BY Kwame Gyasi

