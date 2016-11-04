Nhyira FM disowns 'controversial' Prophet Kofi Amponsah over explosive language

The Kumasi Unit of Multimedia Group Limited has followed, with concern, acts of misconduct, misinformation, wild allegation and outright lies of a Kumasi-based preacher from radio.

Management has taken-off air Prophet Kofi Amponsah after it found his comments explosive and inappropriate in a highly polluted political environment ahead of crucial elections.

Prophet Kofi Amponsah of House of Ezrah Ministries located at Asonomaso in the Kwabre East District on the 19th of October, 2016, featured on morning devotion session on Nhyira104.5 FM.

In the course of the programme which, by company policy, is religious and inspirational, the so-called man of God unethically veered off, went political and sought to use the station to push his personal agenda.

Among other unpleasant comments to denigrate the President of the Republic of Ghana, Prophet Amponsah suggested President Mahama ‘’ is not a leader’’.

Management of the Kumasi unit of the Multimedia Group found his comments explosive and inappropriate.

“Management found his comments explosive and inappropriate in a highly polluted political environment ahead of crucial election. Consequently, we took a decision to take him off air until after the elections,” Jim Aglah, General Manager of the unit has said in a statement.

Nonetheless, Nhyira FM on Friday October 29, 2016 took its monthly live broadcast all-night worship service to Prophet Kofi Amponsah’s church to maintain their relationship.

Prophet Amponsah again misused the same Nhyira FM’s platform to insult and brand management and staff of the station NDC because we sanctioned him for pursuing his ‘’desire to change this government’’.

“We would like to state in no uncertain terms that Multimedia Group Limited and, for that matter Nhyira FM is independent and professional media house which places the national interest above political, ethnic, religious, gender and other parochial considerations.

We would, however, not allow people like Prophet Kofi Amponsah to use our platform to drag our hard-earned name into the mud,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Multimedia Group has assured the public of continued professionalism.

“We assure the public that we will continue to be professional, committing ourselves to high ethical and broadcasting standards, while we serve our respectful and dignified listeners and all Ghanaians in whose trust we hold the airwaves”.