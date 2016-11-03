Land acquisition challenges depriving Kumasi of industries - AGI

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is worried over difficulty in acquiring land for business in the Ashanti Region.

Vice-President of the Association, Dr Yaw Adu Gyimah, says some of their members have been forced to relocate to Accra as a result of this.

He tells Nhyira Fm the situation can change for the better if land owners exhibit flexibility in land transaction.

“If we are able to get availability of land, then of course we can bring our businesses back to Ashanti Region,” Dr Adu Gyamfi lamented.

The situation means quiet a sizeable number of the youth are denied employment opportunities.

“We are saying that when we are able to get land in the Ashanti Region, then we can build our factories and create jobs for the youth in the Ashanti region,” says Dr Adu Gyamfi.

AGI leadership who were at the Manhyia on a courtesy call on Wednesday, appealed Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, asked for land to construct an industrial park.

Dr Adu Gyamfi who is the Chief Executive Officer of Danadams Pharmaceuticals Industries hopes more employment would be created once the proposed facility becomes a reality.

It follows a promise by the Asantehene to help secure land for the project.