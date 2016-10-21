Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau

The Members of the Security Council heard a briefing from Mr. Modibo Ibrahim Touré, Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS), on the inclusive dialogue among political leaders, civil society and religious communities of Guinea-Bissau convened by His Excellency Prof. Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mediator for Guinea-Bissau, on 11-14 October 2016, in Conakry, Republic of Guinea.

The Members of the Security Council welcomed this initiative which is part of the implementation of the 6-point ECOWAS roadmap to end the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau, agreed by political leaders on 10 September 2016, in Bissau;

The Members of the Security Council further welcomed the Conakry agreement on the implementation of the ECOWAS roadmap and invited all stakeholders to spare no effort for its full and timely implementation;

The Members of the Security Council expressed support to the consensus reached on the process for the nomination of a new Prime Minister and for the formation of an inclusive Government in accordance the agreement. They also encouraged President Vaz to proceed to the nomination of the consensual Prime Minister as soon as possible;

The Members of the Security Council reminded that the implementation of the agreement could restore the confidence of partners and enable the international community to fulfill the pledges made during the Brussels Conference in March 2015 of the partners for development of Guinea-Bissau;

The Members of the Security Council expressed their support to Special Representative Touré, and requested him to continue to work closely with all stakeholders for the resolution of the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.