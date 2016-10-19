TEDxAccra announces speakers for Women's flagship event

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - TEDxAccra, the local chapter of TED Global, has announced that 12 speakers are to take the stage on its first signature women's flagship event, TEDxAccraWomen.

The event, which is slated for Friday October 28, at the British High Commissioner's residence in cantonments, Accra, is to spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences.

In a release in Accra, the 2016 inaugural TEDxAccraWomen conference on the theme: 'It's about time,' would feature powerful and change-making women drawn from diverse backgrounds, who would take the TED stage to share their unique ideas, stories of accomplishment and tenacity.

Ms Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Head of Communications and External Relations for TEDxAccra shared his idea on the uniqueness of the event.

'October 28 event presents an exclusive gathering of change-making women.

'It will attract some of the brightest women from our region speaking from the often unheard female-perspective.

'TEDxAccraWomen is a rare opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds to converge under impactful thought-leadership.

'Our speakers will reveal insights on their distinctive accomplishments. Ultimately, it's about women, for women, it's about time,' she added.

According to the release, the change-makers would include, Maame Adjei - Producer & Creator of Girl Going Places, Afua Osei, Co-Founder She Leads Africa, Heather Beem, Founder, Practical Education Network.

Other change-makers to grace the occasion would include Kristianne Reindorf, Managing Director, 12 Springs Investment Group, Dalia Akl, Head of Sales & Marketing, Coolink Ghana, Ethel Cofie, CEO, EDEL Technology Consulting, Priscilla, Casandra and Esther, Founders, Tress App.

Other inspirational people to spark the conversation are Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, MD, Internet Solutions, Jemila Abdulai, Founder, Circumspect, Christabel Dadzie, Founder, Ahaspora Young Professional and Yvonne Botchey, Director, Marketing and Communications, UMB.

The event would also feature a panel discussion with Winifred Frimpomaa, Founder, Winistar Foundation, Winnifred Selby, Founder, Educational Empowerment Initiative, Elizabeth Bidzakin, Law Student & Founder, Mindshift Foundation and Eric Vondee, Founder, My Home Teacher.

The independently produced event, operated under license from TED, has limited tickets for the exclusive event available via TEDxAccra.org.

Highlights of the night would include performances by Singer/Song Writer Sherrifa Gunu, and Afro Pop band, Dark Suburb.

Founded in 1984, the annual TED conference brings together some of the world's most fascinating thinkers and doers.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED created a programme called TEDx where x = independently organised; hence TEDxAccra.

GNA