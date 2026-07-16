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French man charged with rape, murder of schoolgirl Lyhanna

By RFI
France Protestors hold placards reading Incest kills, Who has the right to do that? Well, everyone, according to the law and Ministry of Children during a demonstration outside the French Justice Ministry in Paris, 29 June 2026 - Julie Sebadelha/AFP
THU, 16 JUL 2026
Protestors hold placards reading "Incest kills", "Who has the right to do that? Well, everyone, according to 'the law'" and "Ministry of Children" during a demonstration outside the French Justice Ministry in Paris, 29 June 2026 - © Julie Sebadelha/AFP

Jérôme Barella, 41, was formally charged with the rape and murder of a child under the age of 15 after meeting with investigating magistrates on Wednesday.

He was brought to the court in Agen from Mont-de-Marsan prison, and he answered a few questions about his background before exercising his right to remain silent, according to the deputy prosecutor.

Barella had initially been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment following the disappearance of Lyhanna, who went missing on 29 May in the south-western town of Fleurance. Her body was found several days later.

If convicted, Barella faces a life sentence.
He has also been charged in a separate case involving a girl known as Rosa, whose mother filed a rape complaint in August 2025 against Barella, who was not prosecuted at the time.

An inspection report found serious failings in how the complaints were handled by police and investigators.

In that case, Barella also exercised his right to remain silent before being remanded in custody as part of the separate criminal investigation, prosecutors said.

Calls for child protection reforms in wake of schoolgirl Lyhanna's death

Lyhanna's murder, and particularly the fact that Barella had previously been accused of raping a child but the case was either dropped or stalled, has prompted widespread public anger.

Thousands of people have joined weekly demonstrations outside regional courts and the Justice Ministry in Paris to call for a comprehensive law against sexual violence.

This weekend, tens of thousands more took part in protests across France.

The organisers – some 180 feminist and child protection groups – are calling for a wide-ranging law, instead of what they describe as "piecemeal measures", to address sexual violence at every stage, from prevention, to criminal justice and support for victims.

(with AFP)

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