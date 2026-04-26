Advancing Flyways Conservation Efforts in Eastern Africa

27th April 2026 - BirdLife has secured a grant from the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation (NaEPF), to support conservation efforts in Eastern Africa over the next three years. The funds will help to restore two sites important for migratory birds, namely, Lake Elementaita in Kenya and Lake Ziway in Ethiopia, all located in the eastern part of the African-Eurasian Flyway (EAEF). In addition, the funds will support capacity building of BirdLife Partners and other project stakeholders in the two countries.

Stretching from the Arctic tundra to the southern tip of African continent, the African Eurasian Flyway is used by more than two billion migratory birds of more than 500 avian species. Further, the flyway includes numerous sites, which are vital for resting or stop over, feeding and breeding grounds for birds, and local communities’ livelihoods.

Located in the Ethiopian Central Rift Valley region, and covering a surface area of over 440 square kilometres, Lake Ziway is home to more than 20,000 water birds including the emblematic Great White Pelican and the Lesser Flamingo. The lake forms part of the backbone of the local economy, supporting the livelihoods of about two million people. Over the years, pollution, agriculture, urban developments, and invasive plant species have degraded this wetland, threatening its ability to provide critical ecosystem services.

Lake Elementaita, in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, covers 18 square kilometres, and a Key Biodiversity Area (KBA) as well as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Further, the lake is a Ramsar Site or a wetland of international conservation importance, hosting major breeding colonies of the Great White Pelican and Lesser Flamingos in addition to being an important wintering ground for over 100 species of migratory birds. However, pollution, agriculture, infrastructure developments particularly powerlines, and climate change have negatively impacted the lake.

Through the project, two BirdLife Partners, Nature Kenya and the Ethiopian Wildlife and Natural History Society (EWNHS), will undertake various interventions at the site level, including raising awareness on the value of conserving flyways. Through the grant, BirdLife and its partners will reduce threats and support the sustainable management of these sites, build capacity of relevant conservation organizations and local communities for improved conditions of the sites for the benefit of nature and people.

Mengistu Wondafrash, Executive Director of the Ethiopian Wildlife and Natural History Society said: “Not only is Lake Ziway the bloodline of the ecosystem of the Central Rift Valley of Ethiopia, supporting multitude uses, including irrigation, fishing, water supply and recreation, it is also one of the determining factors for the continuity of the lakes in the Ziway-Shalla Lake Basin system of the Central Rift Valley of Ethiopia, due to its great geochemical and hydrological significance to its immediate watershed and to all the nearby lakes”.

Paul Gacheru, Species and Sites Conservation Manager at Nature Kenya said:

“Lake Elementaita, an important migratory bird stop-over along the Rift Valley flyway in Kenya, face many threats, from power lines to road construction. This project is most welcome, as it will help us close a critical gap in our data collection for advocacy purposes. Having people on the ground gathering biodiversity data is invaluable. It is the foundation of everything we do. We rely on this evidence to guide our conservation actions and make the case for protecting places like Elementaita. This support from from Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation gives us the opportunity to strengthen our fieldwork, and ultimately to amplify the voices of those who care most about this remarkable lake.”

Alex Ngari, Migratory Birds and Flyways Programme Manager, Africa at BirdLife International said: “The pace of degradation of sites important for migratory birds in Eastern Africa is indeed worrying. Thanks to the funding from Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation, BirdLife and the national Partners will work with stakeholders in Ethiopia and Kenya, applying our Flyways conservation model, to ensure that there is a secure future of the two sites for the benefit of migratory birds and local communities.

About Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation (NaEPF)

The Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation (NaEPF), established in 2000 by Elsa Peretti, supports projects across four main areas of intervention: environmental protection and biodiversity conservation; animal welfare and protection; human rights and well-being; and the promotion of arts and culture. Through strategic partnerships, NaEPF addresses urgent global challenges such as biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and social vulnerability. Beyond direct funding, the Foundation seeks to generate long-term impact by strengthening local communities and promoting the responsible management of natural resources, contributing to building a more balanced, inclusive, and sustainable future for both people and nature. https://www. nandoandelsaperettifoundation .org/

About Nature Kenya

Nature Kenya—the East Africa Natural History Society (EANHS)—is Africa’s oldest environmental Society, established in 1909 to promote the study and conservation of nature in eastern Africa. Nature Kenya strives to promote conservation of key species, sites, and habitats, advance knowledge of Kenya’s biodiversity, encourage community participation in conservation through capacity building and promotion of sustainable benefits, and advocate policies favourable to biodiversity conservation https://naturekenya.org/

About Ethiopian Wildlife and Natural History Society (EWNHS)

The Ethiopian Wildlife and Natural History Society is a not-for-profit environmental indigenous Civil Society Organization established in 1966. It has been accorded legal personality with Registry No. 0720 by the Authority for Civil Society Organizations in accordance with Proc. No. 1113/2019. EWNHS is one of the pioneer non-state conservation CSOs in Ethiopia to be engaged in promotion of sustainable and equitable use of Ethiopia’s natural resources, protection of environment and conservation of biodiversity, with special emphasis to protection of birds and nature. EWNHS is the BirdLife Partner in Ethiopia. https://ewnhs.org.et/

About BirdLife International

BirdLife is the world’s largest conservation partnership with over 10 million members and supporters, and over 124 national partners worldwide (27 in Africa) - one per country. The partnership strives to conserve birds, their habitats, and global biodiversity, working with people towards sustainability in the use of natural resources. https://www.birdlife.org/