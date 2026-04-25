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Storm South Africa with private jet to speak against xenophobia – Dafeamekpor to govt

  Sat, 25 Apr 2026
Social News Storm South Africa with private jet to speak against xenophobia – Dafeamekpor to govt
SAT, 25 APR 2026 1

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has called for a more visible diplomatic approach in Ghana’s handling of developments in South Africa, stressing that official statements alone may not be sufficient.

While acknowledging the government’s public response, he noted that additional steps could help demonstrate solidarity with Ghanaians affected by the situation abroad.

“I’m very happy the Minister is doing this because concerns were raised that government should speak,” he said.

Dafeamekpor proposed symbolic but impactful actions, including a high-profile diplomatic presence in South Africa, to reinforce Ghana’s commitment to its citizens.

“I would love it if our presidential jet, with our flag on it, lands in South Africa and a statement is issued there,” he said.

He explained that such a gesture would send a strong message of reassurance to nationals who may feel vulnerable.

“If any Ghanaian wants to come home, there’s a plane waiting,” he added.

At the same time, the lawmaker cautioned against actions that could strain economic ties, pointing to the significant role of South African businesses operating in Ghana, including MTN Group.

“One of the biggest companies here is MTN. We cannot turn against them,” he stated.

He emphasised the need for a balanced response that protects citizens while preserving economic and diplomatic relations, and called for sustained cooperation among African countries despite current tensions.

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/26/2026 8:16:20 PM

Stop the government from seeking a free entry of anyone with the Ghanaian passport into their country. Okudjato Ablakwa is campaigning in Afganistan,Turkmanistan and all those TAN,TAN nations to allow Ghanaians free entry. Stop encouraging unnecessary migration.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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