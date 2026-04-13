All Is Not Lost

We are compelled to return to the LGBTQI+ debacle, a subject which would remain for long on the political chart.

We are doing so because there is the need to shield those men of God's ministry who have stood up to be counted among the sincere and unpretentious, from the incessant attacks of angry Ghanaians.

There has been a blanket condemnation of men who have responded to the calling of God to serve in his ministry.

While the attacks are in order, the temptation to lump all of those who have found themselves in God's ministry and to treat them in like manner is for us inappropriate and unfair.

Upon discovering that there is the need for them to revise their stance on the LGBTQI+ issue, they have done so unequivocally.

For those who have not, these must be called out for public opprobrium.

Men of the ministry sincerely spreading the word and recovering the lost flock and bringing same to the path of righteousness have been noticed. It is for their good works that the many bad nuts would not have their way of poisoning the religious ambience of the nation.

They have fallen for the bait of the goodies of the earth. Like the fowls, they follow the grains dropped on the ground by their benefactors at the throttles of the ship of state.

The nation would have completely been lost were it not for the few who continue to stand as her conscience. We doff our hats for these few even as we demand of them to put in more efforts because these are troubling times of heightened propaganda.

Those at the helm are distressed and would do all they can to hold on to the straw in the choppy waters they have created.

These are the times when such consciences must avoid the overtures of those in charge of the public kitty.

A prominent man of the ministry in the Methodist fold spilled the beans about how he resisted the bait from politicians just so he would shut up. He did not fall and continued to do his work as demanded of him by his calling. His resistance is there for others to emulate.

The propaganda is at an all-time high and with many presenting low resistance, morality could not have been closer to the precipice.

Last week, on mass television, one man proved to the nation his inability to be consistent when a subject he helped in politicising had a new treat from him.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, one of the many 'politicians' on the pulpit and who fought the LGBTQI+ issue by pressuring the then President Akufo-Addo to sign it into law, failing which he threatened to march to the Jubilee House, made a demand to Ghanaians not to politicise the subject.

For a man who professed his friendship with the President to make such a demand at a time his friend is under pressure to deal with a subject he no longer regards as priority, the deduction is left to Ghanaians to make.