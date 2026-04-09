Ghana Air Force commends outgoing Zambian defence advisor for strengthening bilateral ties

The Chief Staff Officer of the Ghana Air Force, Air Commodore Mathias Awuah, has reaffirmed Ghana’s strong partnership in defence and military relations with Zambia, following a farewell visit by Zambia’s Defence Advisor to Ghana, Brigadier General Derek Mbolela Mwendaogyo.

Air Commodore Awuah commended Brigadier General Mwendaogyo for his invaluable contributions to the Ghana Air Force and the broader defence community, and for concluding his five-year tour of duty in the country.

He noted that the relationships forged during the Brigadier General’s tenure would serve as a solid foundation for continued bilateral cooperation and future joint engagements between the two nations.

In recognition of his significant role in promoting mutual understanding and defence collaboration, Air Commodore Awuah presented Brigadier General Mwendaogyo with a commemorative gift.

Brigadier General Mwendaogyo expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception and unwavering cooperation he received throughout his assignment in Ghana.

He described his five-year tenure as both professionally rewarding and personally fulfilling, underscoring the enduring and robust ties between Zambia and Ghana.

He emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration in defence and military affairs to advance shared security interests.