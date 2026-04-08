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Presentation of vaccination certificate not mandatory for entry into Senegalese — Foreign Affairs Ministry

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
Social News Presentation of vaccination certificate not mandatory for entry into Senegalese — Foreign Affairs Ministry
WED, 08 APR 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated guidance for Ghanaians travelling to Senegal, clarifying that vaccination certificates are not a requirement for entry.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in a press release issued by the Ministry in Accra.

It said the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad in Dakar has informed that vaccination against certain diseases, notably yellow fever, DPT, measles and hepatitis A and B, is recommended solely for the purpose of protecting the health and safety of travellers.

It stated, however, that the presentation of a vaccination certificate for these diseases is not mandatory for entry into Senegalese territory.

“All Ghanaian travellers to Senegal are to take note of these guidelines and to ensure that they are medically prepared for travel. This information is being circulated to enhance the health and safety of Ghanaian travellers,” it added.

It said the Ministry remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of all Ghanaians travelling abroad and encourages compliance with all entry and health requirements of destination countries.

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