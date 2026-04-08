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Engineers and Planners grabs Damang Gold Mine

  Wed, 08 Apr 2026
Mining Tender Committee approves Engineers & Planners for Damang Mine Lease takeover
WED, 08 APR 2026
Tender Committee approves Engineers & Planners for Damang Mine Lease takeover

The Tender Committee has formally recommended Engineers and Planners Limited for the lease transfer of the Damang Gold Mine following a competitive and detailed evaluation process led by the Minerals Commission under the Minerals and Mining Licensing Regulations, 2012 (LI 2176).

The process was initiated through a public tender to identify a strategic investor capable of managing and operating the Damang mine. Four companies submitted bids, with two advancing to the final stage after meeting the initial requirements.

Following a comprehensive technical and financial assessment, Engineers and Planners Limited secured the highest score, outperforming its competitors. The Committee’s evaluation focused on the bidders’ capacity to deliver the required expertise, financing, and operational efficiency to sustain and improve the mine’s performance.

The Damang Gold Mine remains one of Ghana’s major gold-producing assets and has played a significant role in the country’s mining sector for several years. It has been operated by Gold Fields Ghana Limited since 1993, with the company holding a 90 percent stake, while the Government of Ghana retains a 10 percent free carried interest under Section 43 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006.

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