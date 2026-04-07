Pan-African scholar Lumumba to speak at AfroTalks Kigali 2026

AfroTalks has officially announced that renowned Pan-African scholar and global thought leader Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba will be speaking at AfroTalks Kigali, one of the continent’s emerging platforms for bold dialogue, innovation, and systems thinking.

The announcement has generated significant excitement among delegates, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and young African leaders who are expected to converge in Kigali for the five-day Pan-African gathering. Known for his powerful speeches on leadership, governance, and African identity, Prof. Lumumba’s presence adds intellectual weight and global attention to the upcoming edition of AfroTalks.

AfroTalks Kigali is being organised under the theme “Beyond Borders: Building Systems for Africa’s Integration.” The event will convene a diverse network of thinkers and builders from policymakers and institutional leaders to startup founders, creatives, and investors to explore how Africa can move beyond fragmented systems toward deeper political, economic, and cultural integration.

Few voices have consistently challenged Africa to confront its realities and embrace its potential as strongly as Prof. Lumumba. Over the years, he has become one of the continent’s most respected advocates for ethical leadership, institutional reform, and Pan-African unity. Through lectures, policy engagements, and public discourse across Africa and beyond, he has inspired millions to rethink governance, accountability, and Africa’s role in shaping its own destiny.

At AfroTalks Kigali, Prof. Lumumba is expected to address the urgent questions surrounding Africa’s future: how the continent can strengthen its institutions, unlock the power of its youth population, and build systems that allow Africans to trade, collaborate, and innovate across borders.

Organisers say his participation aligns closely with AfroTalks’ mission to amplify African stories by Africans, ignite the African Dream, and influence policy through dialogue and research. The platform has steadily grown into a space where intellectual conversation meets practical solutions, bringing together people who are not only discussing Africa’s future but actively building it.

The Kigali edition will feature a dynamic program that includes the AfroTalks Conference, the Made in Africa Trade Fair, and AfroPitch, a startup competition designed to spotlight and support emerging African innovators. Participants will also engage in masterclasses, high-level networking, and curated discussions aimed at strengthening cross-border partnerships.

Other speakers on this event include, Mariama Jalloh from Sierra Leone; Startup Strategist & Investor, from Ghana Ras Mubarak; Former MP & Convenor of Open Africa 2030, Summy Smart Francis from Nigeria; Founder of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Autumn Marie from Rwanda; Founder & CEO of KGL FWD, Mweembe Sikaulu from Zambia, and Comms & Brand Specialist amongst others.

"Prof. Lumumba’s contribution reflects AfroTalks’ commitment to bringing some of the continent’s most influential voices into conversations that matter. His input is expected to spark meaningful debate and inspire a new generation of leaders who see Africa’s challenges not as barriers but as opportunities for transformation," Bright Tenbil, Founder of AfroTalks.

As anticipation builds, AfroTalks Kigali promises to engage with ideas in a forum dedicated to continental progress at the gathering of minds determined to shape Africa’s next chapter.