Emergency cabinet meeting may offer limited relief on fuel prices — Dr. Zaato

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato Jebuntie, has asserted that the recent fuel price hikes are largely beyond the control of government.

The country has been experiencing rising fuel prices following a coordinated military action by the United States and Israel in Iran.

The conflict, which started on February 28, has disrupted activity around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route, leading to increased prices on the international market.

Amid increasing concerns, President John Dramani Mahama has scheduled an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday, April 9, to explore measures to cushion consumers.

However, speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, Dr. Zaato noted that the meeting may offer only limited relief.

“There’s little that the government can do right now… people expect you to work magic and reduce fuel prices, but you can’t do that,” he said.

He explained that global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties are the primary drivers of the current price hikes which makes it difficult for local policy interventions to significantly reverse the trend.

According to him, the slow movement of oil tankers and disruptions in supply routes could further delay relief.

“It may get worse before it gets better… the real issues are way beyond our borders,” he stated.

He further urged authorities to manage public expectations with honesty and transparency.