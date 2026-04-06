Isaac Adongo celebrates Easter with constituents in Bolgatanga Central

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, spent the Easter holidays actively engaging with constituents across his constituency, using the season to promote unity, compassion, and renewed hope.

During the festivities, Hon. Adongo participated in several community activities, including a football gala held at Agondoo, a suburb of Yekene. At the event, he donated two sets of jerseys, footballs, and a cash amount to support participating teams. His presence and contribution added to the excitement of the occasion, as residents gathered in a spirit of joy and solidarity to celebrate Easter.

In addition to the celebrations, the MP extended his support to bereaved families by attending a number of funerals within the constituency. His presence at these solemn gatherings reflected empathy and a strong commitment to standing with constituents during moments of grief.

Speaking on the significance of the season, Hon. Adongo highlighted the importance of Easter in strengthening Christian faith and fostering unity among communities. He emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence, mutual support, and shared values.

Through his engagements, Hon. Adongo reaffirmed his dedication to the people of Bolgatanga Central, demonstrating the true essence of Easter through service, compassion, and purposeful leadership.