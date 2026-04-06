ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Isaac Adongo celebrates Easter with constituents in Bolgatanga Central

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Regional News Isaac Adongo celebrates Easter with constituents in Bolgatanga Central
MON, 06 APR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, spent the Easter holidays actively engaging with constituents across his constituency, using the season to promote unity, compassion, and renewed hope.

During the festivities, Hon. Adongo participated in several community activities, including a football gala held at Agondoo, a suburb of Yekene. At the event, he donated two sets of jerseys, footballs, and a cash amount to support participating teams. His presence and contribution added to the excitement of the occasion, as residents gathered in a spirit of joy and solidarity to celebrate Easter.

In addition to the celebrations, the MP extended his support to bereaved families by attending a number of funerals within the constituency. His presence at these solemn gatherings reflected empathy and a strong commitment to standing with constituents during moments of grief.

Speaking on the significance of the season, Hon. Adongo highlighted the importance of Easter in strengthening Christian faith and fostering unity among communities. He emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence, mutual support, and shared values.

Through his engagements, Hon. Adongo reaffirmed his dedication to the people of Bolgatanga Central, demonstrating the true essence of Easter through service, compassion, and purposeful leadership.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise KNUST student and street preacher clash over early morning noise

3 hours ago

How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exercise How some women at Inchaban forced resident to join national sanitation day exerc...

4 hours ago

Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26 Massive fire engulfs alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26

4 hours ago

Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028 – Bawumia to unsuccessful NPP aspirants 'Unity remains our greatest strength and the surest path to victory in 2028' – B...

5 hours ago

One killed as truck loadedwith plywood overturns at Kamirekrom Checkpoint One killed as truck loaded with plywood overturns at Kamirekrom Checkpoint

5 hours ago

Success of first phase of Nkoko Nkitinkiti paves way for commercial poultry production – Agric Minister Success of first phase of 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti' paves way for commercial poultry pr...

5 hours ago

SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin SHS teacher re-arraigned over alleged assault of student at Nyinahin

5 hours ago

Nana Prof. Dr. Susubiribi Krobea Asante, a lawyer, constitutional expert and Paramount Chief of Asante-Asokore Strengthen ADR to reduce court backlog, improve access to justice – Prof. Asante

5 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed NPP internal decisions should not be attributed to Bawumia — Haruna Mohammed

Just in....
body-container-line