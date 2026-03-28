Tijjaniya Muslims Movement commends President Mahama on principled, unwavering stance against LGBTQ+

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), at the weekend, commended President John Dramani Mahama for his principled and unwavering stance against the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

The TMMG expresses its profound appreciation for President Mahama's recent reaffirmation that he will sign the "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill" into law once passed by Parliament.

“TMMG leadership under the guidance of Zaeem Sheikh Imam Abdul Wadudi Haruna further lauds President Mahama’s bold call to international partners to respect Ghana's sovereignty, cultural heritage, and the national consensus that defines our public policy,” a statement signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, TMMG Executive Secretary, stated.

The statement copied to Modern Ghana News stated, “As a movement rooted in the teachings of Islam and the spiritual traditions of the Tijjaniya Sufi order, we maintain that the practice of LGBTQ+ is diametrically opposed to the divine laws of Allah and the traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Our support for President Mahama's stance is anchored in the Holy Quran reference Surah Al-A'raf (7:81), where Almighty Allah describes such acts as transgressions against the natural order.

"Indeed, you approach men with desire instead of women. Rather, you are a transgressing people."

According to the statement, this verse underscores that these practices are an affront to the divine design of human companionship and family.

The statement also quoted the Hadith: “The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) emphasised the preservation of the natural fitra (nature) of human beings.

“He warned against imitating the behaviours of the people of Lut, noting that such moral decay leads to the withdrawal of divine blessings from a nation.”

TMMG stressed that upholding these values is not merely a religious duty but a national necessity to protect the moral fibre of the Ghanaian family, which is the foundation of Ghanaian society.

The TMMG encourages President Mahama to remain defiant against external pressures, including threats related to international funding.

“We believe, as President Mahama has stated, that multilateral institutions should not impose cultural behaviours on sovereign nations.

“We call upon the Parliament of Ghana to expedite the legislative process for the re-introduced bill so it may reach President Mahama's desk for his final assent. The TMMG remains committed to supporting leadership that prioritises the moral and spiritual well-being of all Ghanaians.

“May Allah continue to guide our leaders with wisdom and protect our nation from all forms of moral transgression,” the statement stated.