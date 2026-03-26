Any NDC flagbearer poll without Julius Deborah as leading candidate should be disregarded -- Ras Mubarak

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has dismissed a recent opinion poll on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2028 flagbearer race, saying it does not reflect realities on the ground.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics placed Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the lead with 39% among NDC voters, followed by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia with 26%, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu with 21%, and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang with 13%.

Among general voters, the survey also showed Ato Forson leading with 32%, an increase from 23% in December 2025.

Asiedu Nketia followed with 25%, while Haruna Iddrisu and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang recorded 23% and 14% respectively.

Reacting in a social media post on Thursday, March 26, Ras Mubarak argued that the findings should not be taken seriously.

“I've seen my friend Mussa Dankwah's latest poll on the NDC's 2028 flagbearer. While it may seem early for such conversations, let me say this respectfully; the facts on the ground do not support his current findings,” he stated.

He referenced the Ayawaso East by-election, claiming that polling projections did not match eventual developments, and urged party faithful to focus less on surveys.

“Mussa was wrong then. Insha Allah, he will be proven wrong again. Any poll that does not feature the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, as a leading candidate should be taken with a very big pinch of salt,” he added.