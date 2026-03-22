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Sun, 22 Mar 2026 Social News

“Next time I may share cars”- RNAQ shares vision for ongoing philanthropy

  Sun, 22 Mar 2026
Richard Nii Armah QuayeRichard Nii Armah Quaye

During his birthday live session, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President and Founder of RNAQ Holdings, gifted 1,000 followers 1,000 gold tablets through 10 live draws of 100 winners each, conducted with support from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to ensure transparency and fairness.

Reflecting on the success of the giveaway, RNAQ shared his vision for ongoing acts of giving: “For those of you who are not winning today, don’t worry. I’ve had very great feedback from this exercise, and I’m highly motivated and inspired that going forward I’m not going to wait for my birthdays before I give away. From time to time it could be every month, every two months, or every quarter, depending on how I feel. The next moment I could be sharing cars, cash, or other things, it depends on the moment, but I want to keep giving.”

The gold tablets were chosen not only as gifts, but as investment assets, allowing recipients to hold and watch their value grow over time.

During the live, RNAQ explained: “I wanted to give an investment asset that people can hold on to, give it time, and let it grow in value. The goal is for this to become part of an investment culture.”

This initiative highlights RNAQ’s commitment to long-term impact, financial education, and empowering the community. Through his birthday giveaway, he demonstrates a dedication to generosity, creating shared value, and fostering opportunities beyond traditional celebrations.

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