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Akufo-Addo installed as Lay Canon in Koforidua Anglican Diocese

  Sun, 22 Mar 2026
Headlines Akufo-Addo installed as Lay Canon in Koforidua Anglican Diocese
SUN, 22 MAR 2026 1

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been installed as a Lay Canon of St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral in the Anglican Diocese of Koforidua.

The honorary title of Lay Canon is conferred on distinguished non-ordained individuals in recognition of exceptional service to the Church. Recipients are acknowledged for their leadership, commitment to diocesan activities, and support for the Church’s mission, although they do not perform clerical duties.

The installation ceremony was officiated by the Rt Rev Felix Odei Annancy and brought together senior clergy and prominent figures within the Anglican Church. Among those present were the former Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa, Most Rev Gershon Allottey Okine, Most Rev Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, and the Anglican Bishop of Tema, Rt Rev George Neequaye.

The event attracted a large congregation, including traditional leaders, Members of Parliament, and former government officials, in what church authorities described as a significant and celebratory occasion.

During the ceremony, Nana Akufo-Addo took the oath of allegiance, pledging to serve the Church faithfully and uphold its values. He also affirmed his commitment to the doctrine and discipline of the Anglican Diocese of Koforidua, in accordance with the constitution of the Church of the Province of West Africa.

Special prayers were offered in his honour, with clergy invoking divine guidance and strength for his new role. Rt Rev Annancy noted that the recognition was in appreciation of his longstanding service and dedication, encouraging him to continue supporting the work of the Church.

The installation marks a new chapter in the former President’s public life, reflecting the enduring intersection of faith, leadership, and service.

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Comments

I am a "helo" | 3/23/2026 2:12:49 PM

It should have been "Lazy Canon in Koforidua Anglican Diocese," because he is the worst president in Ghana's political history, and more importantly, he turned many men of God into professional criminals.

Comments1
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