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Burkina Faso halts tomato exports, raising supply concerns in Ghana

  Thu, 19 Mar 2026
Commodity News Burkina Faso halts tomato exports, raising supply concerns in Ghana
THU, 19 MAR 2026 2

Authorities in Burkina Faso have suspended the export of fresh tomatoes, a move expected to worsen supply pressures in Ghana.

In a joint statement issued in Ouagadougou, the government announced an immediate nationwide ban on tomato exports “until further notice,” stating that the decision is aimed at safeguarding domestic supply for local processing industries.

The directive, endorsed by the country’s trade and agriculture ministries, also halts the issuance of Special Export Authorisations, effectively shutting down formal export routes for tomatoes.

Traders holding valid permits have been given a two-week grace period to conclude existing transactions. After that, all export authorisations will be cancelled.

Authorities warned that violations of the directive would attract sanctions under national laws, adding that any seized tomato consignments would be redirected to local processing factories to boost domestic agro-industrial production.

Security agencies and border officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the measure, while members of the public have been urged to report any breaches.

The policy shift is expected to have immediate consequences for Ghana’s food supply chain, particularly in key trading centres such as Techiman, where traders depend heavily on imports from Burkina Faso to supplement local output.

For years, cross-border tomato trade has played a vital role in stabilising prices in Ghanaian markets, especially during periods of low domestic production. However, the trade has increasingly come under strain due to rising insecurity across the Sahel.

In February 2026, seven Ghanaian traders were killed and several others injured in an ambush by armed militants in Titao during a routine trading trip, underscoring the growing dangers associated with cross-border commerce.

Following that incident, the Ghana Armed Forces evacuated the injured to Accra, while authorities advised citizens to avoid travel to high-risk areas.

With the latest export ban now in force, analysts warn that tomato prices in Ghana could surge in the coming weeks, adding further strain on households and traders already grappling with limited supply.

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/19/2026 5:12:59 PM

Ghana is a rainforest nation and we go to a desert nation to buy groceries / Laziness

Comments2
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