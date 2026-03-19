IIPGH at Nine: Empowering Professionals, Building Talent, and Shaping Ghana's Digital Future

Introduction: Nine Years that Moved the Needle

Ghana’s digital transition will be won or lost on people, our professionals, educators, entrepreneurs, and public servants. Established on March 7, 2017, as a Professional Body, the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) was created to mobilize professionals, students, and businesses into a standards‑driven, development‑oriented community that delivers real outcomes for the economy. In nine years, the Institute has connected thousands of ICT professionals, helped schools and communities acquire practical digital skills, convened industry–academia dialogues, and supported national programs in cybersecurity and employability. As we prepare to step into our tenth year, the case for sustained recognition and support for IIPGH as Ghana’s ICT professional body focused on standards, capacity‑building and policy impacts, has never been stronger.

A Track Record Built Year by Year

From the Institute’s founding in 2017, when its constitution was adopted after series of industry roadshows, and hundreds of professionals registered in the first year, momentum has been consistent, building four focus areas: Membership, Professional Service, Academy, and Public Awareness. To promote its objectives, the Institute partnered with the Business & Financial Times to have a dedicated weekly column, serving as a platform for consistent ICT knowledge sharing by IIPGH members.

By 2018, the Academy had launched its Coding for Kids program, and Python‑for‑Data‑Science training while expanding coding outreach in schools. In 2019, the ‘Coding in Schools & Communities’ vacation program operated 13 centers in Accra and Takoradi, with hundreds of learners building their first apps and games. Introduced same year, the maiden Tech Entrepreneurs Forum (TEF), held at Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence created a platform for corporate organizations, SMEs and Startups to exhibit their products and/or services in emerging technologies; identify potential technologies in delivering core services efficiently and effectively, and network with other players in the industry for possible collaborations.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, IIPGH provided timely guidance on remote work best practices, cyber safety, and combating digital misinformation on public health. The organization also fast-tracked the development of the Digital Design & Creative Coding Hub, which officially launched on May 3, 2021, in partnership with CodeIt Studios, Germany. This initiative aims to empower learners and educators with cutting-edge creative computing tools.

In 2021, the Institute organized its inaugural virtual Tech Job Fair, bridging the gap between employers and jobseekers in the pandemic-affected labor market. It also launched INDAC-TED (Industry-Academia Tech Dialogue), a platform for discussing skills development and employment, with the goal of aligning industry needs with academic curricula. The first INDAC-TED event, hosted at the University of Cape Coast, focused on Cybersecurity, gathering industry experts, educators, students, and policymakers to explore ways to create opportunities for young people in ICT.

2021 also saw the introduction of the Coding Caravan, birthed from the Coding for Kids program. To extend coding and other ICT skills development programs to more students, particularly children from underserved and unserved communities, IIPGH collaborated with IT Consortium to run the coding caravan in selected communities.

In 2022, key partnerships flourished: INDAC-TED explored Business Process Outsourcing and remote IT work with Academic City, the Tech Job Fair expanded, and collaborations with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and Cyber Security Authority (CSA) boosted industry-regulator dialogue.

In 2023, notable highlights included the Tech Job Fair relocating to the Accra International Conference Centre, INDAC-TED hosting an agritech edition with Ho Technical University, and a governance renewal that saw Prof. Fred McBagonluri retaining the helm as Chair of the new Board.

In 2024, IIPGH Day (March 7) rallied professionals around membership and standards, while the Digital Learning Initiative coding‑club pilot with Swisscontact at Gbegbeyise Basic School demonstrated a scalable school‑based model. In 2025, the Institute transitioned to new executive leadership and co‑hosted the AMC–TICON Africa 2025 conference with CIMG in Accra, bringing 500+ delegates from Africa and beyond to focus on digital transformation, standards and markets.

Evidence of Impact

By 2025, a thriving professional community had emerged, with over 2,500 members backed by more than 50 partnerships across public, private, and development sectors. Key achievements include:

- Over 20,000 people trained through the Academy

- More than 60,000 reached through coding awareness initiatives like the Coding Caravan

- Over 4,000 media engagements promoting digital literacy and safety

This growth reflects a strong focus on building skills and awareness in the digital space. These are not abstract numbers; they represent classrooms that have 3D printers for the first time, teachers who can run coding clubs after the pilot ends, graduates who met recruiters at the Tech Job Fair, and SMEs that located cybersecurity expertise through the Institute’s network.

What a Decade Means: Priorities for 2026–2030

1) Skills at National Scale. Early‑start coding, creative computing, cybersecurity hygiene and AI literacy must move from projects to policy‑backed programs. IIPGH’s school‑based pilots and community caravans can be institutionalized as a national ‘Digital Skills Ladder’, from primary to professional, delivered through a hub‑and‑spoke model with teacher training, curated curricula, and local chapter support.

2) Standards, Certification and Professionalization. As the digital economy matures, Ghana needs trusted pathways for continuous professional development (CPD), domain recognition and ethical practice. Working with sector regulators and standards bodies, IIPGH will expand competency frameworks across domains: data, cybersecurity, software engineering, cloud, and other digital technologies, mapped to global benchmarks and contextualized for Ghana.

3) Work and Enterprise Pipelines. Tech Job Fair, Tech Entrepreneurs Forum, and INDAC‑TED can be consolidated into a year‑round pipeline that (a) signals employer demand to universities and TVET, (b) expands remote and BPO work opportunities for youth, and (c) grows Ghana’s share of African digital trade. With targeted support, the Institute can double employer participation and placement outcomes while building regional growth corridors.

4) Public‑Interest Technology and Safety. The Institute's partnership with stakeholders like the Cyber Security Authority should grow into an ongoing public-interest tech program, focusing on citizen awareness, SME preparedness, and expert guidance for governments on issues like trustworthy AI, data governance, digital ID, cyber resilience, and online safety.

5) Pan‑African Positioning. As a founding member organization of the Pan-African association, TICON Africa, and following AMC–TICON Africa 2025 conference, IIPGH will deepen continental alliances to harmonize skills recognition, promote African tech standards, and open markets for Ghanaian professionals and firms.

A Strategic Asset for Ghana's Digital Future

First, the Institute is a ready‑made human‑capital delivery partner. Its Academy, practitioner networks and local chapters can help meet national targets for digital skills and jobs faster and cheaper than building from scratch. Second, it is a bridge institution: its year‑round media publications, forums, and university partnerships ensure that policy, pedagogy and practice stay aligned. Third, it is a standards multiplier: as a Professional Body, it embeds ethics, safety and quality into the talent pipeline, vital for safeguarding citizens and attracting investment.

A Decade in, the Work Begins Anew

Ghana’s comparative advantage can be its people: organized, skilled, ethical, and globally connected. IIPGH was founded to make that real. Nine years on, the results are visible across classrooms, professionals, companies and communities. The next decade is about scale, and it requires recognition, resources and shared responsibility. Aligning policy and investment, Ghana can produce the ICT workforce that builds resilient products and services, competitive firms, and dignified jobs across the country. The Institute is ready for the mandate.

Kafui Amanfu, Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana.

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