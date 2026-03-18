This Incivility Must Stop

For those who were unborn when lawlessness ruled in the country during a so-called revolution, a bit of that regrettable chapter in our history was played out when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the last elections.

State institutions were ransacked and workers lawfully employed hounded out of offices. Even police stations were torched in the run-up to the declaration of the winner.

This pattern played out for a lengthy period with nobody at the top of the NDC hierarchy calling the unruly party supporters to order.

It was not difficult to determine what was behind the impunity. The bad guys had been used for the election period unruliness and so it was near impossible to rein them in.

A couple of days ago, another nasty scene played out in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region when NDC supporters or footsoldiers stormed the offices of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to vent their anger and frustration.

With red bands around their heads to signify their seriousness, they proceeded to lock up the office, their reason being their non-acceptance of a newly transferred manager to the place.

They preferred an indigene and, of course, a known NDC supporter. This certainly is not how a country is governed.

A similar scenario played out in the Volta Region recently when the NHIA offices in the region was locked up.

Such pockets of lawlessness should not be countenanced in a civilised society such as ours.

We are concerned about the silence when such things play out. The silence from the leadership of the NDC in both the Ashanti Region and at the national levels as well as the law enforcement is condemnable.

The police, on the other hand, should be able to step in when such unruly behaviour is playing out.

We are yet to be informed about a new norm that the police should fold their arms when matters bordering on unlawful conduct from a ruling party takes place.

We appear to have declined on the chart of civility under the current dispensation.

Maybe our expectations are too high. The police cannot effect an arrest when suspects, as it was the case with the Ejisu incident, are NDC supporters. Poor cops want to keep their jobs.

Such pockets of lawlessness should be checked before it gets too late.

We are reliably informed that the transferred officer is unable to report for duty, and that makes sense. He would be deliberately standing on harm's way if he turns up for duty.

Maybe the NDC footsoldiers want to be in charge managing the human resources of the NHIA.