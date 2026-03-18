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GEA CEO Margaret Ansei Drives Ghana–Ohio business ties at US Forum

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Business & Finance GEA CEO Margaret Ansei Drives Ghana–Ohio business ties at US Forum
WED, 18 MAR 2026

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Margaret Ansei, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to expanding global market access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) following a high-level engagement in the United States.

As part of her participation in the Business Forum 2026 in Cincinnati, Ansei led a delegation to the Office of the Governor of Ohio, where discussions focused on forging practical partnerships to support Ghanaian businesses.

The visit provided an opportunity to deepen collaboration with key stakeholders, including officials from the Governor’s Office and leaders within the African immigrant business community. Talks centered on creating pathways to connect Ghanaian MSMEs to new international markets, strengthen business networks, and attract investment opportunities across the United States of America.

Among those engaged during the meetings were Ronald Todd II, Chief of Social Impact and Opportunity; Tobias Engel, Manager for International Affairs; Atosh Bengur, Chief of the New African Immigrants Commission; Ibrahim Sowo, Executive Director of the Commission; and Catherine Engmann, Recorder of the Commission and President of the Ghanaian Community in Ohio.

The Ghana Enterprises Agency delegation included Hajia Habiba Sumani, Director for MSMEs; Mary Asswegnlaa Nkrumah Inusah, Partnership Coordinator; and Abena Nursaa Yiadom, Access to Market Coordinator.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, Ansei highlighted that although Ghanaian MSMEs continue to produce innovative and high-quality products, many still face challenges in accessing reliable international markets. She noted that such engagements are critical in building stronger bridges between Ghana and Ohio, ultimately enabling local enterprises to scale, compete, and thrive globally.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to position Ghanaian businesses on the international stage while fostering sustainable economic growth through strategic partnerships.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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