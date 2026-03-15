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Sun, 15 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Dr. (Alt) Nancy Coffie: Molecular Biologist, Biotechnology Developer, and Founder of H.S.A Consultancy

Dr. (Alt) Nancy Coffie: Molecular Biologist, Biotechnology Developer, and Founder of H.S.A Consultancy

Dr. (Alt) Nancy Coffie
Dr. (Alt) Nancy Coffie is a Ghanaian molecular biologist, biotechnology developer, researcher, and scientific entrepreneur whose work integrates molecular biology, agricultural genetics, and biotechnology development. As the founder and director of H.S.A Consultancy, she has contributed to advancing scientific research, biotechnology innovation, and genetic studies in crops important to food security and economic development.

Academic Background and Scientific Focus
Dr. (Alt) Nancy Coffie’s academic training is grounded in molecular biology, biotechnology, and plant genetic research. Her work focuses on applying molecular tools to understand plant genetics, improve crop diversity, and support sustainable agricultural systems.

Her scientific interests include:
Molecular biology and genetic analysis

Plant biotechnology
Genetic diversity and conservation of crops

Biotechnology development for agriculture and industry

These research areas are important for identifying genetic variation in plants, improving breeding strategies, and strengthening agricultural resilience in changing environments.

Research on Genetic Diversity of Hibiscus sabdariffa
One of Dr. (Alt) Coffie’s notable research contributions centers on the genetic diversity and agro-morphological characterization of roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa), a plant widely cultivated in West Africa for its nutritional, medicinal, and industrial value.

Her research examined genetic variability among roselle accessions collected from several regions in northern Ghana. Using agro-morphological traits and statistical analysis, the study evaluated characteristics such as plant height, branching pattern, leaf shape, flowering time, and calyx traits.

The results demonstrated substantial genetic variation within the populations studied. This diversity is significant for plant breeding programs because it provides valuable genetic resources for developing improved varieties with higher yield, better quality, and improved environmental adaptability.

Roselle is considered an underutilized crop despite its economic importance in food, beverages, herbal medicine, and natural dyes. By documenting its genetic diversity, Dr. (Alt) Coffie’s work supports both conservation of plant genetic resources and future crop improvement strategies.

Biotechnology Development
In addition to her research in molecular biology, Dr. (Alt) Coffie contributes to biotechnology development, particularly in areas that support agriculture, research capacity, and innovation.

Biotechnology development in her work includes:
Application of molecular techniques in crop improvement

Development of laboratory methods for genetic analysis

Promotion of biotechnology research and training

Supporting innovation in plant science and applied biology

Her efforts emphasize the role of biotechnology as a tool for solving agricultural and environmental challenges in Africa. By integrating research with practical applications, she advocates for biotechnology as a driver of sustainable development and food security.

Founder and Director of H.S.A Consultancy
Dr.(Alt) Coffie is the founder and director of H.S.A Consultancy, an organization dedicated to providing scientific consulting services in biotechnology, molecular biology, and research development.
Through H.S.A Consultancy, she promotes:
Research and biotechnology consultancy

Molecular biology laboratory support
Scientific training and mentorship
Collaboration between researchers, institutions, and industry
The consultancy aims to strengthen scientific capacity by helping students, researchers, and institutions apply modern biotechnology tools in their work.

Scientific Impact and Vision
Dr. (Alt) Nancy Coffie represents a new generation of African scientists combining research, biotechnology development, and scientific leadership. Her work highlights the importance of integrating molecular biology with practical indigenous foods, plant pigment and herbs solutions.

Her vision includes:
Advancing biotechnology research in Africa

Supporting nutritional and healing bits with molecular and pigments to create innovative way to heal chronic diseases

Promoting innovation in natural health solutions with quantum science

Building scientific capacity through training and mentorship

Through her research and leadership at H.S.A Consultancy, Dr. (Alt) Coffie continues to contribute to the growth of biotechnology and molecular biology research in Ghana and beyond.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1361 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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