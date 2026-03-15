Police arrest marijuana dealer after GH¢20,000 bribe attempt in Tamale

A man suspected of supplying Indian hemp in Tamale has been arrested after allegedly attempting to bribe police officers with GH¢20,000 to secure his release.

The suspect, Lukman Karim, a farmer from Diare, a suburb of Tamale, was arrested by officers of the Northern Regional Police Intelligence Directorate on Friday, March 13, 2026, following intelligence about his alleged involvement in the cultivation and distribution of the substance.

A police source said officers had been monitoring Karim’s activities for some time after receiving information that he was cultivating and supplying the substance to markets within Tamale.

During the arrest, police reportedly discovered two and a half large sacks of soya beans believed to be concealing Indian hemp.

Police said the suspect allegedly offered GH¢20,000 to the officers in an attempt to secure his freedom, but the officers rejected the bribe and proceeded with the arrest.

Karim is also reported to have mentioned one Alhaji Moro as an accomplice. Police say efforts are underway to trace and arrest the individual as part of investigations aimed at dismantling the suspected supply network.

The suspect and the seized items have since been handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit for further investigations and possible prosecution.

The Ghana Police Service said the Northern Regional Command remains committed to intelligence led operations to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the region.