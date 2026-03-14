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Rev Atta Badu urges responsible politics at Ghana Independence Celebration in Croydon

  Sat, 14 Mar 2026
General News His Excellency Rev Atta Badu Snr
SAT, 14 MAR 2026
His Excellency Rev Atta Badu Snr

The Ghanaian community in Croydon, South London, commemorated Ghana’s 69th Independence Day with a flag-raising ceremony and community gathering on 6 March 2026 at the Forecourt of Croydon Town Hall, where His Excellency Rev Atta Badu Snr delivered a keynote address calling for greater responsibility in national political discourse.

The celebration brought together members of the Ghanaian diaspora, traditional leaders, and dignitaries to honour Ghana’s independence and reflect on the country’s enduring reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies.

Among the distinguished guests present were Brigadier General John Agyakwa, representing the Special Guest of Honour H.E. Mrs Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Worshipful Civic Mayor of Croydon, Cllr Richard Chattergee, Ambassador Vicky Newton (Nana Ekua Konuaba), Tufuhemaa of the UK and Ireland, Lady Rev Ethel Nutsuagah, as well as traditional leaders from the Ghanaian community known as Nananom.

Delivering the keynote address, Rev Atta Badu warned against the growing tendency for public discussions to be framed along religious and tribal lines, stressing that such divisions could undermine Ghana’s social cohesion and long-term development.

“There is a quiet but growing pattern in our public conversations. More and more, people speak in ways that divide us. Some messages lean heavily on religion, and some lean heavily on tribe,” he noted, cautioning that narratives suggesting that one group is more Ghanaian than another threaten the unity that has defined the country since independence.

Rev Atta Badu further emphasised that peace must be actively protected, not assumed.

“Peace is not just a moral value. Peace is an economic strategy. Peace is a development policy, and peace is national security. If we allow religious and tribal politics to dominate our conversation, we risk mortgaging the future of our children.”

The Croydon event formed part of wider Independence Day commemorations held by Ghanaian communities across the world. While the diaspora gathered in London to celebrate Ghana’s progress and unity, similar ceremonies, parades, and civic events took place across Ghana under the national theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope.”

Across the country, the anniversary served as a moment of reflection on Ghana’s journey since independence and a renewed call for unity, responsible leadership, and collective commitment toward national development.

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