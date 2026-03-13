Kumasi Mayor bans open display of salt in food establishments to fight rising hypertension

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has passed a resolution banning the open display of salt in food establishments across the city in a move aimed at reducing excessive salt consumption and addressing rising cases of hypertension among residents.

The resolution was approved during the Assembly’s sitting on December 18, 2025. It targets the common practice in restaurants, chop bars and other food outlets where salt is often placed on dining tables, encouraging customers to add extra salt to meals already prepared with salt.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, said the decision forms part of efforts to promote healthier eating habits among residents.

“Hypertension is no longer a distant health concern; it is affecting families and productive lives across Kumasi,” he said.

“By addressing everyday risk factors such as the routine availability of salt on dining tables, we are taking a practical and preventive step to protect the health of our residents. This resolution reflects our resolve to create healthier food environments for all.”

The policy decision follows new local evidence. In 2025, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly commissioned an observational study involving 156 food service establishments across the city.

The study found that 62% of the establishments openly displayed salt on tables or counters, allowing customers to add extra salt to meals that were already prepared with salt. Chop bars recorded the highest prevalence of the practice.

The findings also revealed that none of the establishments assessed displayed health advisories on salt consumption, highlighting a missed opportunity to promote healthier choices and raise awareness about the risks associated with excessive salt intake.

According to Ghana’s non-communicable diseases policy, hypertension prevalence in urban populations is estimated at up to 34%. Evidence from the Ashanti Region, where Kumasi is located, indicates prevalence rates as high as 37.4%, with many cases remaining undiagnosed or poorly managed.

Health experts note that with many residents relying on meals prepared outside the home, food service environments play a significant role in shaping dietary habits and long term health outcomes.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults consume less than 5g of salt per day. However, studies in Ghana indicate that the average daily salt intake ranges between 8g and 10g, which is about 1.6 to 2 times higher than the recommended level.

Implementation of the resolution is expected to begin this year and will include public education campaigns, engagement with food service operators and the integration of salt reduction requirements into routine environmental health inspections.

These measures are intended to ensure compliance while promoting lasting behavioural change.

The intervention is being supported by the Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network of more than 70 cities committed to reducing preventable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer and injuries.

Globally, non-communicable diseases and injuries account for about 80% of all deaths. With the majority of the world’s population now living in urban areas, cities and their leaders are increasingly being seen as key actors in tackling preventable health risks.

Through the Partnership, Kumasi joins other cities around the world implementing policies designed to reduce exposure to major risk factors linked to non-communicable diseases.

Joseph Ngamije, Deputy Director for Africa at the Partnership for Healthy Cities, commended the city for taking evidence-based action.

“Kumasi’s decision shows how cities can use local data to take practical action that protects public health. Banning the open display of salt in food establishments is a proven approach to reducing excessive salt consumption and an effective way to prevent hypertension. Kumasi is demonstrating leadership by acting on evidence.”

The Partnership for Healthy Cities is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the global health organisation Vital Strategies.

Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region and Ghana’s second largest city, continues to pursue policies aimed at improving the health and well-being of its residents through sustainable and evidence-based urban interventions.