ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GoldBod’s domestic gold policy was Bawumia’s brainchild — Kwadwo Poku

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics GoldBod’s domestic gold policy was Bawumia’s brainchild — Kwadwo Poku
TUE, 10 MAR 2026 1

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Poku, has stated that the idea behind the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) originated from former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Ghana Gold Board is responsible for overseeing, monitoring, and managing the buying, selling, and export of gold and other precious minerals in the country.

It is designated as the sole exporter of gold from Ghana’s small-scale mining sector, effectively barring licensed traders and bullion dealers from exporting gold directly.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Tuesday, March 10, Poku explained that the concept was part of a broader domestic gold purchase policy introduced by Dr. Bawumia.

“The essence of GoldBod was introduced by Dr. Bawumia. The fundamental concept…it’s a concept of mobilizing the artisanal gold, bringing in policies to make sure that we mop up artisanal gold,” he said.

He added that the domestic gold purchase program was the central policy driving GoldBod’s creation, ensuring that both artisanal miners and international operators contribute to national reserves.

“When you look at the umbrella domestic gold purchase program, that is the new concept that was the concept on which GoldBod was introduced,” Poku stated.

The one-time NPP flagbearer emphasised that GoldBod’s operational framework is rooted in policies meant to maximize Ghana’s gold resources and support the local economy and also regulate exports.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

SAWUA MENSAH | 3/11/2026 9:23:04 PM

KWADWO POKU YOU FORGOT TO TELL THE PEOPLE OF GHANA THAT BAWUMIAH CREATED ADAM AND EVE

Comments1
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

4 hours ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

4 hours ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

4 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

4 hours ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

4 hours ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

4 hours ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

4 hours ago

June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP

5 hours ago

Its incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahiagbah It's incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahia...

Just in....
body-container-line