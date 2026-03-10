GoldBod’s domestic gold policy was Bawumia’s brainchild — Kwadwo Poku

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Poku, has stated that the idea behind the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) originated from former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Ghana Gold Board is responsible for overseeing, monitoring, and managing the buying, selling, and export of gold and other precious minerals in the country.

It is designated as the sole exporter of gold from Ghana’s small-scale mining sector, effectively barring licensed traders and bullion dealers from exporting gold directly.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Tuesday, March 10, Poku explained that the concept was part of a broader domestic gold purchase policy introduced by Dr. Bawumia.

“The essence of GoldBod was introduced by Dr. Bawumia. The fundamental concept…it’s a concept of mobilizing the artisanal gold, bringing in policies to make sure that we mop up artisanal gold,” he said.

He added that the domestic gold purchase program was the central policy driving GoldBod’s creation, ensuring that both artisanal miners and international operators contribute to national reserves.

“When you look at the umbrella domestic gold purchase program, that is the new concept that was the concept on which GoldBod was introduced,” Poku stated.

The one-time NPP flagbearer emphasised that GoldBod’s operational framework is rooted in policies meant to maximize Ghana’s gold resources and support the local economy and also regulate exports.