Police arrest 8 Chinese, 2 Ghanaians in ECG cable theft, export syndicate

The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians in connection with an alleged cable theft and metal export operation involving cables belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The suspects were apprehended during a police operation at the Kpone Industrial Area in Tema on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at about 3:30 p.m.

The raid was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in collaboration with officials from the Ministry of Energy after intelligence suggested that stolen ECG cables were being processed at a facility operated by Sentuo Company.

Briefing journalists in Accra on Monday, March 9, 2026, Director General of CID, Lydia Yaako Donkor, said officers moved in on the premises near Tema following the intelligence tip.

When the team arrived, they found about 70 workers allegedly cutting ECG service cables into smaller pieces and stripping the metal components from their insulation.

Investigators said the exposed wires were then being compressed into metal blocks believed to be intended for export.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters Operations Unit, in collaboration with officials of the Ministry of Energy, has uncovered a large cache of stolen Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) service cables and arrested 10 suspects in connection with an organised cable theft and metal export syndicate,” she said.

“During the operation, more than 100 drums of service cables suspected to belong to the Electricity Company of Ghana were discovered on the premises.”

Authorities indicated that the volume and condition of the recovered cables point to a well-organised and sustained operation targeting ECG infrastructure.

The two Ghanaian suspects have been identified as Samuel Ekpe and Priscilla Padu.

The other suspects, believed to be Chinese nationals occupying managerial positions within the company, are Yuxiaoting, He Jing, Xu Changjiu, Li Lei, Chen Jin, Zheng Ma, Wang Jian and Bin Bin.

Police said a 24-hour security watch has been placed on the facility to prevent the removal of any materials as investigations continue.

The Ghana Police Service described the operation as a significant breakthrough in efforts to clamp down on the theft of critical national infrastructure.

According to the Service, the illegal removal and export of ECG cables has had serious consequences for electricity supply, affecting homes, businesses and public institutions across the country.

Police also reiterated their commitment to working with other state agencies to safeguard national assets and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted.