NPP flagbearer contest was cooked up for Bawumia — UP’s Yaw Adutwum

A Director in charge of Policy and Economy for the United Party (UP), Dr Nana Yaw Adutwum, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 flagbearer election was deliberately structured to favour former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Yaw Adutwum made the claim on Monday, February 2, two days after the NPP presidential primaries held on Saturday, January 31.

The contest, which featured five aspirants, was won by Dr Bawumia, who secured 110,640 votes, representing 56.48 per cent of the valid ballots cast, to become the party’s candidate for the 2028 general elections.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,555 votes (23.76 per cent), followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong with 36,303 votes (18.53 per cent).

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum polled 1,999 votes (1.02 per cent), while Kwabena Agyei Agyepong obtained 402 votes (0.21 per cent).

Speaking on Accra-based JoyPrime, the former NPP member criticised the party’s internal processes.

He accused the leadership of the party for using a top-down approach and an old party register to influence the outcome.

“The fundamental point I’m making is that this whole election was cooked up for Dr Bawumia. It is not in doubt in the first place,” he said.

Dr Yaw Adutwum further claimed that the process was not fair to the other aspiran because they had all opposed the structure used for the primaries.

“All the contestants apart from Dr Bawumia fought against the top-down approach, because that is not the right thing to do,” he said.